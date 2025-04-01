Tarmon Gai'don is fast approaching and all who hope to stand against the Shadow must be prepared and ready for the fight to come. The Wheel of Time continues to spin, with the Pattern weaving threads as it sees fit. The same can be said for showrunner Rafe Judkins, who has made some alterations to the source material provided by Robert Jordan's writings. Some of these changes have drawn criticism from sections of the fanbase well versed in the original writings. In earlier episodes of Season 3, the show persisted with the changes, one of the biggest being the kiss shared by Aviendha and Elayne.

While Aviendha and Elayne were close in the books, a romance between the pair was never explicitly described. Judkins' The Wheel of Time does and Ayoola Smart, who plays Aviendha on the show, commented on the change in an interview with Screen Rant. “I feel like there is such a rich depth to their friendship and their relationship in the books that it feels like it’s all in there anyway,” Smart says. The other half of this change is Elayne (Ceara Coveney), the Daughter Heir of Queen Morgase Trakand (Olivia Williams), ruler of Andor. Smart's sentiments regarding the kiss are equally shared by Coveney, who adds:

“There is such a connection between the two characters and it is really lovely to be able to open up their romantic lives so early in the season as well, especially because we haven’t seen that side to either of the characters. To have a moment of connection… it was really wonderful. It’s a nice seed to plant and, hopefully, audiences will be wanting to see more in the future.”

In Jordan's books, Princess Elayne and Maiden of the Spear, Aviendha, were romantically involved only with Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski). The Dragon Reborn is not one who is lacking in potential partners, with the likes of Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) and the Forsaken, Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe) all numbering in potential romantic interests. Smart was quizzed on if the kiss changes the direction of travel regarding romantic overtures towards Rand from her character and Elayne. The actress responds, saying, “I don’t think taking that very definite step over the line necessarily has to impact their relationship in a divergence from the books, really, in any way.”

How Long Might 'The Wheel of Time' Spin?