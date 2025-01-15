The Wheel of Time continues to turn, bringing with it more casting news ahead of its Season 3 premiere on March 13. Alongside the reveal of five new cast members, Prime Video has also announced the return of #WOTWednesdays, described as "a fan-favorite weekly reveal of news and assets" ahead of the season premiere. Previous weeks have seen other casting confirmed for Season 3, first with the announcement of Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Aes Sedai, Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan. The series has also confirmed the appearance of the Royal Family of Andor, with Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, and Nuno Lopes cast in those roles.

Today, Prime Video is revealing five new cast members for its adaptation of Robert Jordan’s bestselling series. Isabella Bucceri (Finally Me, Everything in Between) will play Faile Bashere, a Saldaean Hunter of the Horn who travels to the Two Rivers in search of the powerful artifact known as the Horn of Valere. Others are joining The Wheel of Time as members of the Taardad Aiel clan, who characters like Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) are poised to meet on their journey to the Waste, as seen in the Season 3 trailer.

Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice) will play the Wise One Bair, who can channel the One Power and has access to “an even more mystical ability.” Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (The Lazarus Project, Justice League) has been cast as Melaine, another member of the Wise Ones who may not be able to channel, but is still capable of accessing that same mystical power. Björn Landberg (Galileo Mystery, Unter uns) will be playing Rhuarc, the Taardad Aiel’s Clan Chief, while Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok, Saw X) will play Melindhra, a Malkieri survivor who was taken in by the clan.

What’s Next for 'The Wheel of Time'?

When the Season 3 trailer dropped at CCXP, we got a clearer picture of showrunner Rafe Judkins’ plans for the Prime Video series. The trailer features Moiraine narrating what seems to be a never-ending cycle of scenarios she’s been dreaming about, countless futures where either she or Rand survive — with obviously no outcome where they both do. These events come on the heels of Season 2’s conclusion, where Rand was proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn at Falme. Season 3 will also see Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) contending with the other members of the Forsaken that Ishamael (Fares Fares) has released from their seals, including the deadly Moghedien (Laia Costa), but there may be others hiding in plain sight.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. You can catch up on the last two seasons now on Prime Video. Watch the Season 3 trailer be