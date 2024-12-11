Just days after fans found out when The Wheel of Time would be returning to their screens, and got their first look at the upcoming third season, Prime Video has revealed a new addition to the cast. The highly anticipated character of Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan will be played by Shohreh Aghdashloo. Elaida, originally from the Robert Jordan books that the television series adapts, is an Aes Sedai, part of the elite group of women who can channel the One Power. The press release confirming Aghdashloo's casting describes the character as follows:

"Elaida is a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine (Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good."

An Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress, Aghdashloo is best known for her previous roles in films like House of Sand and Fog and The Nativity Story, and television shows including House of Saddam, 24, The Punisher, and The Expanse. Most recently, she had a recurring presence in HBO's The Penguin as Nadia Maroni. She has also lent her voice acting talents to the animated series Arcane and video game franchises such as Mass Effect and Destiny.

Who Will Live or Die in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

In the trailer for the upcoming third season, unveiled at CCXP over the weekend, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) narrates, saying that she's seen "a thousand thousand futures" in which she lives and Rand (Josha Stradowski) dies, or vice versa. Meanwhile, as of the end of Season 2, Rand has been proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn, one who is either fated to save the world or destroy it. While Moiraine navigates this delicate balance, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between her and Elaida, as teased in the above release, relates to these possible futures. If Elaida pursues anything for her perception of the greater good, it may either be Moiraine or Rand who ends up in her crosshairs in Season 3.

The newly released trailer for Season 3 also hints at a scene of Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) seemingly choking Moiraine while she sleeps. Now that there are even more Forsaken for our heroes to contend with — including the newly-freed Moghedien (Laia Costa), it would appear Lanfear will have her hands full, but she might be making time to contribute to one of the futures where Rand lives and Moiraine dies. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, and Moiraine sharing an intimate embrace. Will the "score" that Elaida has to settle with both of them threaten their secret relationship? Details are still scarce, but we do know that Season 3 is set to adapt Jordan's fourth book, The Shadow Rising, as well as include elements from Book 5, The Fires of Heaven, based on previous remarks from showrunner Rafe Judkins.

The first two seasons of The Wheel of Time are available to stream now on Prime Video. Season 3 is set to premiere on March 13, 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

