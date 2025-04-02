With only three episodes left in Season 3 of The Wheel of Time, paths continue to diverge and converge, and more secrets are revealed, for better or worse. Collider can now unveil an exclusive sneak peek for Thursday's episode of Wheel of Time, "The Shadow in the Night." The sneak peek is brief, focusing on Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) and Faile Bashere (Isabella Bucceri). Faile, a Hunter of the Horn, who has been helping in the efforts against the Whitecloaks, and Perrin, who last episode planned a rescue mission for Natti Cauthon (Juliet Howland) and her daughters, who had been kidnapped by the Whitecloaks, are intimately discussing something in the scene when Faile says that his eyes are cold.

Perrin goes on to explain that he's a Wolfbrother and asks if Faile finds his demeanor because of it strange. She says she does, but she doesn't mind strange. The tension begins to build, and Perrin finally comes clean, laughing to break it. He asks Faile to fetch a scroll. It's revealed to be a rendering of Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) blowing the Horn of Valere, much to Faile's shock and awe. She's taken aback, claiming it's "not fair" and almost views the cavalier blowing of the Horn of Valere as blasphemous. Perrin eventually finds a very good way to calm her down.

Perrin Is Leaning More Into His Wolf Side in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3

When speaking with Collider's Carly Lane in 2023, Rutherford explained his wolf side is "something Perrin's been terrified of, that there's something within him that he can't particularly control." But now, as Season 3 has progressed, there seems to be a sense of contentment in this scene. He's embraced more parts of himself, especially after Faile says that, yes, it's strange, but she doesn't dislike strange and accepts him for who he is, all of him. He told Collider in 2023 that for Perrin in Season 3, "I don't think he's like, 'I'm this person,' yet, but he's realized that it's something that he can't run away from." He explains:

"For most of Season 1 and Season 2 he's trying to avoid it, but it's within him, and it's an essential part of the prophecy. He starts to realize that some of these abilities have actually helped him and helped people, and can help him understand the way he can track and understand things. It is something that can be used to his benefit and not be seen as a curse as much as he's kind of viewed it throughout the story so far."

