The Big Picture Season 3 of The Wheel of Time has finished filming, with the cast excited for audiences to see the upcoming season.

The new season is based on the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising, with the show's creator expressing enthusiasm.

The series explores a world of magical powers where only women can wield them, following Moraine and five young individuals on a dangerous journey.

All scenes for The Wheel of Time Season 3 have been filmed, the cast announced today in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. Rosamund Pike, Ayoola Smart, and Marcus Rutherford announced the completion saying, "That is a wrap for Season 3." Josha Stradowski expressed excitement about what the season has in store for the audience. "I'm very, very excited for the audience to see," he said. The clip wrapped with Daniel Henney teasing the magnitude of the season, saying "It's going to be very big." The Wheel of Time was renewed for a third season before season 2 premiered, which is why the show, which has seen some delays between seasons 1 and 2, is now on time for season 3.

The third season is based on The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in The Wheel of Time book series by Robert Jordan. “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Who Is Behind 'The Wheel of Time'?

The series is set in a universe with magical powers, but only women can wield them. It follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful Aes Sedai organization consisting of women only. Moraine embarks on a journey with five young men and women, one who, from an ancient prophecy, is believed to be the Dragon Reborn and has the potential to save the world or destroy it. Pike stars as Moiraine, with Rutherford as Perrin, Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, and Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara. Smart was added to Season 2 as Aviendha.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Judkins. Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Pike serve as executive producers. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers on the show.

Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Prime Video. Check out the message from the cast below:

