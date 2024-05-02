The Big Picture The Wheel of Time Season 3 promises epic scenes, especially in the first fifteen minutes.

The Season 2 finale ended with major deaths and reunions, setting the stage for the upcoming third season.

Season 3 finished filming in March, but there is no premiere date yet.

The Wheel of Time is turning once more for a third season and the creators behind the series are promising viewers things they have never seen before when the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy series lands on Prime Video. Executive producer Rafe Judkins, joined by stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney, as well as costume designer Sharon Gilham and make-up/hair designer Davina Lamont, participated in a discussion on Tuesday at the Deadline Studio during the Prime Experience and it was during that chit-chat that Judkins spilled the beans on the epic scenes set to unfold when our favourite characters return to our screens.

“The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television. I was just watching it this week and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold.”

Since its debut in 2021, The Wheel of Time has captivated audiences with its rich narrative threads spun around Moiraine Damodred (played by Pike), a powerful woman part of an organisation searching for the reincarnation of the Dragon, an unknown individual who could either save the world or lead to its destruction. The series also explores the deep and complex relationship between Moiraine and her protector, Lan Mandragoran (Henney), highlighting how their dynamic evolves as they face various challenges together.

How Did We Leave Season 2 of 'Wheel of Time'?

The second season of The Wheel of Time concluded with huge developments and wild drama that set the stage for the upcoming third season. The finale, titled "What Was Meant to Be," wrapped up the Horn of Valere arc and featured the deaths of six characters from Jordan's books, which included major figures such as Ishamael and High Lord Turak. The season closed on a dramatic note with the core characters reuniting in the city of Falme after a series of harrowing events and battles.

The third season finished filming back in March, with the news being shared to social media by the cast. Pike, Ayoola Smart, and Marcus Rutherford announced the completion saying, "That is a wrap for Season 3." Henney, meanwhile, had the last word in the video as he teased the scope of what was to come, adding that "It's going to be very big."

Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Prime Video.

