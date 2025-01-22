The Wheel of Time has turned again, this time revealing new images for Season 3 ahead of the premiere on March 13. As part of #WOTWednesdays, Prime Video is giving fans a first look and new plot details. To recap the last few #WOTWednesdays, a series of casting announcements have confirmed the addition of Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Aes Sedai Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan, and now in the new images, we've got our first look at Elaida in action. Prime Video has also announced casting for the Royal Family of Andor, and, just last week, members of the Taardad Aiel as well as a Hunter of the Horn.

In the new images, we see Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) among others, in the Aiel Waste that we saw teased in the Season 3 trailer at CCXP. We're also getting a new look at the Forsaken Lanfear (Natasha O'Keefe), who seems to have found time to get a haircut as the Last Battle approaches. Rand appears to be training with Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine's Warder and confidant. Fans are also blessedly getting more Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) in the new photos, as she's surrounded by energy from the One Power.

Rand Becomes "Unrecognizable" To Those Closest To Him in Season 3 of 'The Wheel of Time'