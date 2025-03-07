The Wheel of Time continues to spin as it wills and come March 13, the third season of the beloved fantasy series will premiere on Prime Video. The show returns as the world continues to prepare itself for the Last Battle between the Dark One and the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski). While Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) led the charge to find the Dragon, journeying to the Two RIvers and all the events since. Her warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), has been equally valued, protecting the Aes Sedai and her companions while training Rand along the way to be worthy of the heron-marked blade he carries.

However, Lan's journey through the show has not been so linear. Oftentimes, the heir to the royal line of the fallen kingdom of Malkier is torn between love and duty. Heading into Season 3, Henney is quizzed by CBR regarding his character's sense of duty towards Moiraine Sedai, and how that evolves as the season progresses. "With Moraine, he's found himself on a more level playing field at this point," Henney reveals, adding:

"After Season 2 -- being split apart from her and her going through so much, and then ultimately helping to build this plan to help her in the end and restoring the bond on the beach in Falme -- they've been through a lot. It's nice for them just to be back on a level playing field, starting again, mission focused. It's where he's the most comfortable with her."

Moiraine Sedai is not the only one with whom Lan holds some form of loyalty to. The heir to the throne of Malkier is in love with Nynaeve al'Meara (played by Zoë Robins), fierce Wisdom of the Two Rivers. The pair share a strong bond, but true to their respective natures, they seem to want to ignore it if possible. Henney, in the same chat, teases what lies ahead for Lan and Nynaeve in Season 3. He explains:

"With [Nynaeve], it's always tough because they're leaving each other. They're trying to fall into this love that they know they have. And in the world of The Wheel of Time, our characters, they choose mission and the bigger picture over sort of what's best for themselves in the moment. So it's tough."

Moiraine Damodred Approves This Union