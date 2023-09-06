The Big Picture In Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, Lan and Nynaeve's relationship continues to develop, with Episode 3 being a significant moment for the relationship.

Nynaeve faces a trial to become an Accepted, where she confronts her greatest fears, including an attack on Two Rivers where her bond with Lan is pivotal.

While they may not have many scenes together in Season 2, Henney hints that Season 3 will feature more moments between Lan and Nynaeve that fans will love.

Throughout Season 1 of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time adaptation, viewers saw the relationship between the Warder Lan (Daniel Henney) and the fierce Wisdom of the Two Rivers Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) blossom from suspicion and hostility into true love. Although he's bonded to Rosamund Pike's Moiraine, his Aes Sedai, Lan finds a kindred spirit in Nynaeve and forms a natural bond with her that brings both to greater heights. Season 2 of the hit fantasy series has arrived and, while the two haven't come face to face outside of visions yet, Henney was able to tease what's to come in an interview with Collider's Carly Lane prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike.

Henney wasn't able to say much, but he did reference Episode 3 as a big moment for the pair even if it may have been as part of a test by the Aes Sedai. As Nynaeve tries to become an Accepted, she is put through a trial where she faces illusions of her greatest fears, including one of her living with Lan and her friends back in Two Rivers when it gets attacked by Trollocs. Her bond with Lan and those she loves has allowed her to take her channeling to greater heights in times of desperation, whether to save the Warder's life or escape the illusion as she does in the latest episode. Their love looks to be a core part of their stories going forward, especially as Lan is split from Moiraine and has been sent back to the White Tower.

While Henney can't promise the pair will have many more scenes together in Season 2, he did reveal that Season 3 will have more scenes for the pair:

"Well, we love that relationship. Without taking too many liberties, we're gonna try to find ways to get a little bit of those two in. In Episode 3, you see them when Zoë's character is going through quite a bit, and she's amazing in that episode. Any time I get to do a little Lan and Nynaeve work, it’s such a breath of fresh air because we're always just laying in a bed or something, which is nice, I'm not on horseback or fighting Fades. But we just have a really nice back and forth, a very natural connection. All I can say is we're gonna find ways to get them in there. Episode 3 is a big one, and Season 3 as well. I know they're not together much, but [for] Season 3, I just finished doing some stuff with Zoë, which I think everyone's gonna love quite a bit."

Image via Prime Video

The Heroes Will See New Faces and Threats in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

For Season 2, in the meantime, Lan, Nynaeve, Moiraine, and the other heroes from the Two Rivers will spend time with some new faces while on their individual journeys. Following the climactic Season 1 finale, the forces of the Dark One are still out there with his lieutenant (Fares Fares) now free and allied with the Seanchan Empire. Moiraine, now cut off from the One Power and thus her bond with Lan, rides with new allies to continue her quest of guiding and protecting Rand (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn who is currently in hiding. It's clear the battle is just getting started with new enemies at every turn and an uncertain path ahead for everyone as they find their place in the world.

Rafe Judkins is back at the helm for Season 2 of the Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson adaptation with much of the stellar ensemble returning along with a fair few talented newcomers. Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Sophie Okonedo, Kate Alexander, and Hammed Animashaun make up the rest of the main cast alongside Dónal Finn who takes over as Mat Cauthon.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes arrive every Friday with Episode 4 coming on September 8.