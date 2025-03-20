Prime Video's The Wheel of Time is currently airing its third season as the Dragon Reborn. Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his companions head into the Aiel Waste, as the world's savior or potential breaker, seeks to understand his roots. Since his proclamation at Falme, the number of people who will look to use Rand for their own plans and schemes has only grown. While the motives of his guardian, Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike), might ultimately be for a just cause, she still seeks to control him in some way. Since the premiere of the show's third season, one of the most touching scenes has been between Moiraine's Warder, Daniel Henney’s Lan Mandragoran and Stradowski's Rand. Henney has since discussed the nature of the relationship between these sword-wielding men.

"It’s a very powerful thing when Moiraine asks [Rand] what he’s up to, training with Lan, and he says, ‘Well, Lan listens,’” Henney tells Screen Rant about how the Dragon Reborn views his sword master. Setting aside Moiraine and her motives, Rand also has the Forsaken, Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), constantly hovering over him, most certainly in the hopes of nudging him towards her own desires, A prompting Rand will have to resist as the show progresses. Elaborating on the dynamic between Rand and Lan, Henney notes that the Warder is one of the few people who still treats Rand like a normal person. He explains:

“It’s very important to have a strong male figure in Rand’s life. Coming from the Two Rivers, being a very simple farm boy, I think he’s in need of something like that. And Lan is very strong, he does listen, and you are going to see that continue throughout the season. The sword forms and the training [were] something I looked forward to for a very long time, and finally we’re doing it. It was very rewarding.”

Saidin is Tainted, Which Means Channeling is Dangerous for Men