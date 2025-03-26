The Pattern weaves and The Wheel of Time continues to spin to deliver the third season of the show, with new episodes dropping Thursdays. Among other new faces this season, Prime Video's adaptation of Robert Jordan's iconic book series introduced the Royal Family of Andor, including Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase and Galad (Callum Kerr) and Gawyn (Luke Fetherston). Now, Fetherston has reflected on being cast as the divisive book character of Gawyn.

Readers of Jordan's original works are well-versed in the complex nature of Gawyn's character arc. While the character can be credited for some good deeds along the way, he is most despised for the role he ultimately played in how Egwene al'Vere's (Madeleine Madden) life pans out. Speaking to ScreenRant, Fetherston revealed that he didn't know which Trakand he would be playing when he first auditioned.

"Firstly, I didn't know that I was auditioning for Gawyn and Galad," Fetherston recalls. "It was all kind of code names. We didn’t know officially, but I kind of suspected that it was The Wheel of Time, so I managed to watch Season 1 before auditioning. I was Googling the names of these brothers. It was something like Gerron and Gorwig–they made up names–and I could not find these names anywhere."

"Then, of course, I got the breakdown. I got the offer of Gawyn, and they kindly sent me a whole character arc, up until the moment where he leads the final battle. So, I had full visibility of roughly what was going to happen," Fetherston went on to add. However, as previously mentioned, when the actor discovered the role his character plays in the life of one of the franchise's most beloved characters, he knew he had a challenge on his hands:

"I Googled Gawyn and very quickly resigned to my fate of being hated by the entire fandom, and was like, “Oh, here we go,” before I'd even started. But I gratefully accepted the challenge and I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing Gawyn."

Luke Fetherston Aims To Deliver an Authentic Performance of Gawyn in 'The Wheel of Time'