Since its premiere in 2021, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has taken several risks as the show has implemented a number of changes in variance with what is obtainable in Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series. The coming third season will see the show rearrange the order, deciding to adapt The Shadow Rising novel. However, arguably the most risky change was the expansion of Rand al'Thor's (Josha Stradowski) relationship with the Forsaken, Lanfear. While the novels employed a "will they won't they" approach, the Prime Video series has embraced the union, and it seems to have paid off.

Introduced in Season 2, Lanfear has begun to stick her fangs into Rand's mind, in a bid to convert him to the Dark One. Their romance has been explored more than it was in the books, and showrunner Rafe Judkins believes there are those who how rout for the Forsaken. “There’s a lot of people who are on team Lanfear, actually,” he reveals to ScreenRant. Natasha O’Keeffe, who plays Lanfear, has done it with a flair which has lurd some audience members to the dark side. The actress reveals that her character has real hope for a future with Rand, saying,“Oh, absolutely." Adding:

“‘It would be so much easier if you just gave in and came on board the dark, fun bus’. It’s not to say she doesn’t keep trying in this season, but there’s a lot more pushback from Rand, and the old tricks aren’t working anymore.”

Judkins goes on to tease exactly how their complex relationship will morph in the coming season. A member of the Forsaken, Lanfear is the only member of the Dark One's elite unit that doesn't seek Rand's outright destruction. Opting rather for manipulating him into joining the dark side. However, Judkins teases that when the manipulation fails, Lanfear's feelings for Rand begin to grow. The showrunner teases:

“What’s interesting [is that] when the old tricks of hers stop working, their relationship … starts to be new and exciting to her … when she’s less able to manipulate him that she’s actually more interested in him. One thing we really try to do in the writers’ room with their relationship is make it feel like, when you’re watching the show, you could actually wonder to yourself, ‘What if they ended up together?’ It’s something you never get to experience in the books.”

