Will the White Tower bend the knee to Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski)? That, among other questions, is raised in a new trailer for The Wheel of Time's return. This #WOTWednesday — a new promotional tradition for the series — brings with it a more intensive look at Season 3, which premieres March 13 on Prime Video. The last trailer, released at CCXP, gave fans only a taste of what's to come, and now we're getting an even clearer picture of the stakes that await those characters who are headed for new locations like the Aiel Waste and the coastal city of Tanchico.

On #WOTWednesday two weeks ago, we caught up with Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn), Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins) all disguised in a sneak peek of the group navigating through the streets of Tanchico. Before that, the season's first batch of images confirmed that other characters, like Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand, will end up in the Aiel Waste and — in the new trailer — it seems to stem from a comment made by Rand: "We're going to the last place where anyone would ever look for me."

In the trailer, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine's Warder, also warns that it's not just Rand's life that is in danger. As the trailer teases, we also see Rand and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), a member of the Forsaken, locking lips a few times, building on the complicated dynamic that was first established in Season 2. It's already been confirmed in the third season's synopsis that Rand is expected to become "unrecognizable" to those closest to him, including Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden).

The White Tower Is Pivotal To Rand Winning the Last Battle in 'The Wheel of Time'

As The Wheel of Time's Season 3 trailer reveals, the White Tower is tearing itself apart from within, as Aes Sedai turn against Aes Sedai, seemingly revealing themselves to be Darkfriends in the process. Moiraine insists that if the White Tower does not "bend the knee to Rand al'Thor," he will lose the prophesied Last Battle against the Dark One. If he, in his capacity as the Dragon Reborn, continues to fight for the Light, that sort of alliance is critical.

Will that allegiance, or lack thereof, also play into the "thousand, thousand futures" that Moiraine confesses to seeing? While the trailer offers even more glimpses into these futures — ones in which either Moiraine or Rand survive, but not both of them — Moiraine seems to be weighted down by the emotional burden of knowing those potential fates. As Rand begins to change — and continues his dalliance with Lanfear — the question of who lives or dies may be more out of her hands than Moiraine realizes. Meanwhile, the new trailer also gives a bigger look at some of the newly announced cast members for Season 3, including Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida, Olivia Williams as Morgase, and Isabella Bucceri as Faile, as well as hints of some of the most iconic scenes from Robert Jordan's book The Shadow Rising, which will be adapted for the season.

Watch the new trailer above for The Wheel of Time Season 3, which premieres March 13. Stream past episodes now on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.