Fans are counting down the weeks until The Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video for Season 3. This morning, the streamer released the first 11 minutes of the premiere, which showrunner Rafe Judkins had previously teased as “One of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television." And he was right.

This upcoming season will adapt the fourth book in Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series, The Shadow Rising, as well as part of the fifth book, The Fires of Heaven. Season 3 takes fans to new locations, including the Aiel Waste, which we've already seen in the first trailer dropped at CCXP and in first-look photos, as well as the coastal city of Tanchico. As well as the Two Rivers, these new locations appear to be where our main characters will split up to travel to after the events of the Season 2 finale. Before that happens, though, it looks like there's going to be a huge face-off between members of the Aes Sedai, the mysterious organization exclusively made up of women who can channel the One Power, in the White Tower of Tar Valon — and not everyone is going to make it out alive.

As the first 11 minutes of the Season 3 premiere reveal, Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) is being questioned in the White Tower by the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) for her role in delivering Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) into the hands of the Seanchan last season — and for being a Darkfriend. Little does Liandrin know that Siuan has at least one key witness she can provide to testify to those allegations. However, other Tower Sisters have been waiting in the wings to not only reveal their loyalty to Liandrin but to the Dark One, and the moment soon becomes a battle of Aes Sedai vs. Aes Sedai, with fireballs and explosions quickly turning the space into a pile of rubble and broken bodies. When Judkins previously summed up this sequence as "a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other," he wasn't exaggerating!

Will Rand Be Able To Secure the White Tower's Allegiance in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

From the pictures and trailers already released, the team seems to be splitting in two this season, with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Rand (Josha Stradowski), and Lan (Daniel Henney), heading to the Aiel Waste, and Mat (Dónal Finn), Elayne, Min (Kae Alexander), and Nynaeve in disguise on the streets of Tanchico. As the season progresses and our main characters venture to the far reaches of the world, the cast is also set to expand, including Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida, Olivia Williams as Morgase, part of the Royal Family of Andor, and Isabella Bucceri as Faile, a Hunter of the Horn. As the season progresses, between Rand's development as the Dragon and closeness with Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), a Forsaken (yes we saw those lip locks in last week's trailer), he'll become unrecognizable to those around him — but as Moiraine says, he'll need the support of the Tower if he ever wants to have any hope of winning the Last Battle.

Watch the first 11 minutes of The Wheel of Time Season 3 on Prime Video now. The first three episodes will arrive on March 13, with new episodes dropping weekly after that until the season finale on April 17. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.