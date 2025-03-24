Prime Video's The Wheel of Time is currently airing the third season of the fantasy series and with it has come the introduction of a number of new characters. One of whom is Queen Morgase Trakand (Olivia Williams), ruler of Andor, who reigns from the city of Caemlyn. As part of her training to succeed her mother on the Lion Throne one day, Elayne (Ceara Coveney) has been sent to the White Tower, given that she has traits of being able to channel the One Power. So, with the Queen and the heir to the throne of Andor both present in the White Tower, comparisons have been drawn between the two. So, is there validity to it?

The third season of the show also introduces Morgase's older sons, Galad (Callum Kerr) and Gawyn (Luke Fetherston), with the Queen making a spectacularly brutal entrance alongside her advisor of the Red Ajah, Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Speaking with Screen Rant, Coveney discusses whether Elayne and her mother are similar in character. “I think she’s more like her mother than she believes she is,” Coveney explains, adding that it is alot more complicated for Elayne internally. “I definitely think there’s a conflict inside [her], looking up to her mother and the path that she chose, and I think she really questions whether she has the same capabilities.”

Elayne Would Like To Be A Different Kind of Queen Than Morgase