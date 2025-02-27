The Wheel of Time continues to spin, and the Prime Video series is set to premiere its third season on March 13. The upcoming season picks up with Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), already proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn at Falme, making him the most dangerous man alive. Rand's story in season 3 will see the young shepherd from the Two Rivers heading into the Aiel Waste, as the series goes about adapting The Shadow Rising novel. The Prime Video series is adapting Robert Jordan's massive 14-book series with showrunner Rafe Judkins leading the monumental effort. Now, the showrunner previews the coming season and the most difficult bit to adapt.

It is never easy adapting a novel for screen, especially one with a massive literary audience like Jordan's The Wheel of Time. Not every decision the show has taken has impressed fans, but the show seems to continually grow in popularity. Speaking to CBR recently, Judkins revealed the most difficult portion of the story to adapt in Season 3, saying:

"One of the biggest challenges we had was how to adapt the Trial of Rhuidean, which is this big book [moment]. Fans will know it as this really iconic event that happens in Book 4 and takes a huge number of pages in the book. It was something we had to figure out how to do for TV. But for those who know it, it really does not lend itself to TV."

The Trial of Rhuidean Proved Difficult to Adapt

Image via Amazon

When people think of the most successful novels to screen adaptations in the fantasy genre, one mentions The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire. Despite being incredibly well-written novels and impressively adapted projects, many of the stories within the pages of the book didn't make. To find the parts that fit for the adaptation of the Trial of Rhuidean, Judkins reveals that the writers welcomed input from the actors and the episode director as well, saying:

"We put a lot of thought [into it] in the writer's room. Then Thomas Napper, who directed the episode, and [actors] Josha [Stradowski] and Rosamund [Pike], who both have their Rhuidean trials in the episode -- everyone really gathered together and tried to figure out together: how do we do this and how do we pull this off? I think the episode that results from it is really so much more successful because everyone put themselves into it. I think we pull it off, [but that] remains to be seen."

One of the major changes in Season 3 is the series' decision for Rand to head into the Aiel Waste rather than journeying to get Callandor from the Stone of Tear. This stands as a major departure from the novels. However, Rosamund Pike, who serves as executive producer and stars as Moiraine Sedai, reveals that the change was necessary for Rand to come to terms with where he is from. We haven't neglected the Stone of Tear, we've just rearranged the order," Pike explains. "There'll be debate about it, but instead of Rand, as you would expect, his next point on his journey would be to go and get Callandor from the Stone of Tear, we are going into the Aiel Waste first, because he needs to discover who he is."

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. You can catch up on the last two seasons now on Prime Video.