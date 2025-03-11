The Wheel of Time spins and Prime Video will drop the first three episodes of the third season on March 13. As the story continues, the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) prepares for his final showdown with the Lord of Shadow. There is one relationship, among several others, that its evolution will be key to how that confrontation pans out. After spending over 20 years searching, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) finally found the Dragon Reborn in the Two Rivers. Her relationship with Rand has been one of guardian and ward, but with al'Thor now proclaimed at Falme. That dynamic is set to change and Pike admits as much.

The relationship between Rand and Moiraine Sedai is complicated, and that is putting it mildly. While the Aes Sedai is a guardian to the young shepherd from the Two Rivers, she also seeks to almost control him as well. It is not a typical arrangement, given the context of who they are to each other. "We have a great time together. It's an unusual pairing," Moiraine says to CBR in a recent interview. "We've seen the guide character in many forms in other fantasy shows -- male form, usually steering, guiding a young man. It's interesting to have an older woman and a younger man, who are not lovers, who are not parent and child, but who are inextricably bound together by fate, destiny, whatever you want to call it."

Pike goes on to point out the one area of which the pair are similar, and it's not pleasant. "And there's mistrust there." Pike adds. "And it's where you can find the similarities, because there's nothing really similar about them. They're not people who would ever be drawn to one another in real life, in peacetime. So it's finding where those points of connection are."

Moiraine Will Learn the Value of Vulnerability