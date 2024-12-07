We just got our first look at the upcoming third season of The Wheel of Time, as well as official confirmation that the Prime Video series, based on the books by Robert Jordan, will premiere on March 13, 2025. This gives us just four months left to theorize, speculate, and contemplate those threads created at the end of Season 2 and where they will pick up in Season 3. At the very end of Season 2, Rand (Josha Stradowski) was proclaimed the Dragon Reborn. We also saw in the final moments of Season 2, after the death of Ishamael (Fares Fares), that new (old?) Forsaken have been released. Ishamael had a feeling that his fellow Forsaken, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), would betray him, so he broke their seals as a contingency plan, setting them free in the world.

The Season 2 finale also left most of our heroes in the city of Falme, with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney) reuniting on the beach nearby. In the just released Season 3 trailer, we see the return of Moiraine, with her voiceover narration providing a backdrop, as well as Rand, Lan, and other faces like Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and Lanfear. With Rand having been proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn, now he must fully accept those responsibilities and all the power that comes with it, since he has been prophesied to save the world, or break it.

Does Moiraine or Rand Make It Out of Season 3 Alive?

In the Season 3 trailer, Moiraine reveals that she's seen "a thousand thousand futures." Across those visions, she sees one of two outcomes: her death or Rand's. It seems to be setting up that only one of them can make it out of whatever looms ahead. In the recently released poster for Season 3, Rand is seen carrying Moiraine across the Aiel Waste. While the focus of this season does seem to be centering on Rand and Moiraine's dynamic, it will also be interesting to see how Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) and the politics at the White Tower back in Tar Valon factor in. During the trailer, we do get a glimpse (just a glimpse!) of Moiraine and Siuan kissing, so, maybe just maybe, their relationship is on the mend.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins previously confirmed at New York Comic-Con that Season 3 would be adapting Jordan's fourth book The Shadow Rising and elements of Book 5 as well. Rand, of course, as the fated Dragon Reborn, will begin to earn more and more focus in the series, which was also confirmed by Judkins at NYCC. In terms of what fans can expect from the beginning of the upcoming season, the showrunner previously teased that “The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television."

The first two seasons of The Wheel of Time are now available to stream on Prime Video. Season 3 will premiere on March 13, 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your changes have been saved The Wheel of Time Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime Video