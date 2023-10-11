Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time.

The Dragon Reborn is declared in fire across the sky in Falme! The Horn of Valere has been blown! The Seanchan are defeated. Ishamael (Fares Fares) is killed. The Emond's Field Five are back together again after being separated across all corners of the world. We have seen an epic finale to The Wheel of Time Season 2, which continued on its upward trek of getting better and better. Season 3 of the show is already in the bag, hopefully coming sooner rather than later, now we just sit in "The Longing" for it, a term coined on Twitter after Season 1 finished. The tale is far from over, and the Pattern itself still has a lot in store for our beloved characters. How exactly does Season 2 of The Wheel of Time set up the next season of the show?

Mat Becomes the Hornsounder

Probably the star of the Season 2 finale, Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) redeems himself from the cursed dagger he stole from Shadar Logoth and sounds the Horn of Valere, bringing back the Great Heroes of the Pattern to fight for the light. But that's not all. After months of torment, he remembers his past. In the penultimate episode, Ishamael gives him a tea that is supposed to show him all his past lives. In doing so, Mat sees horrific imagery of atrocities done in his other lives. Yet we shall not forget what Ishamael is also called: the Father of Lies.

Mat is no monster; he is a Hero of the Horn himself. His past lives in the Wheel are heroes, not villains. His stabbing of Rand (Josha Stradowski) was an accident, not intentional. What remains to be seen is if he will remember the revelation in the future of the show, or if he will forget and have holes in his memory. And what of the Horn of Valere, which we see taken by Amaresu (Helene Tran) and disappear in her hand? Will there be another hunt in our future?

Perrin Has a New Enemy

While Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) was not the focus of this season, his scenes are major standouts. From learning more about his deep connection to wolves as a Wolfbrother to meeting three Aiel women, he has a subtle, but fantastic character development over the episodes. He comes to terms with who he is and also his feelings of protecting women — but the biggest moment is when the wolf he is connected to, Hopper, is killed by Geofram Bornhald (Stuart Graham) in the battle of Falme. He goes into a rage like we have seen in the previous season with the Whitecloaks. In his anger, he kills Geofram right in front of his son, Dain (Jay Duffy), who we met earlier this season. While the two men have had a tumultuous relationship so far, Dain seemed to not be so vengeful when he saw "Two Rivers" again in Falme — but now he's seen Perrin kill his father, and he likely will not stop seeking revenge in the future. The Whitecloaks will be back.

Nynaeve Still Cannot Overcome Her Block

In a pivotal sequence this finale, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) cannot get past her channeling block. After their plan to infiltrate the tower and save Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is foiled when Elayne (Ceara Coveney) is shot in the leg with an arrow, Nynaeve finds herself unable to heal her and must resort back to her Wisdom healing knowledge. This has been a constant struggle for Nynaeve this season and has gotten worse ever since she became an Accepted at the White Tower. She seemingly cannot channel at all now; not even her big bursts of the One Power are present anymore. Nynaeve's block is right out of the books, and while it is a storyline that has definitely frustrated several fans, it is also essential to who Nynaeve is. She became someone to be looked up to in the Two Rivers as a healer, and now she finds herself unable to fulfill those same shoes as a channeler. Nynaeve's block will likely take center stage for her arc next season.

Egwene Risks Her Life For What She Believes In

Egwene has probably been through the most this season. She finds herself overlooked in the White Tower, and in an effort to save her surviving friends, finds herself enslaved by the Seanchan. In a situation where she has been completely broken down, Egwene embraces small moments of defiance against Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones), though they cannot do any real harm. In the end, after collaring Renna, Egwene lets the sul'dam die by hanging her from a peg, seeing her revenge through to the very end.

She also harbors a lot of guilt because of Rand's "death" last season, feeling that if she had been there at the Eye of the World, she could have helped, and he would still be alive. This comes to a head as she faces down Ishamael with a shield to protect Rand and the rest of her friends. She uses all of her strength here, and it is almost not enough to hold him off, but she still stands her ground. Egwene has changed a lot this season, and she will be a ruthless force moving forward.

Rand Is the Dragon, But The Story Doesn't End There

Rand is now declared the Dragon Reborn with Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) dragon banner across the sky in Falme, but the Last Battle is still on the horizon, and there is so much for him to do. In this episode Rand finally gets the first heron brand on his hand, part of the Karaethon Cycle, the prophecies of the Dragon. He will be branded once more by the heron, "twice to name him true." While the Karaethon Cycle has not been covered much in the show yet, it is still coming to pass for book fans with knowledge of it.

From what we know of the upcoming Season 3, it will be an adaptation of the fourth Wheel of Time book, The Shadow Rising. This book tackles Rand's journey throughout the Aiel Waste, or as they call it, The Three Fold Land. Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), Bain (Ragga Ragnars), and Chiad (Maja Simonsen) all witness his declaration as Dragon Reborn as Falme, and it is revealed that he is their Car'a'carn, Chief of Chiefs. He will likely go into the Waste to be declared to the Aiel, but will it be as easy?

More Forsaken Are Unleashed

In the last moments of the episode, we get the ending stinger that Season 2 goes out on. Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), who thinks she has successfully rid herself of Ishamael and has plans to get rid of the remaining Forsaken, finds that they are no longer sealed. Ishamael, who anticipated Lanfear's betrayal, broke the seals of the remaining six Forsaken. Moghedien (Laia Costa) sits in a chair in the room, startling Lanfear as she sinisterly shields her from the Power in a web-like weave. We have known Lanfear to be a fearless evil force across the season, so to see her scared of Moghedien, as well as her threat that Lanfear stay away from Rand, is enough to show the power that the others have.

The rest of the Forsaken have yet to be seen, but we know from previous conversations that Graendal is among them, as well as others who have only simply been referred to as "the boys." There are 13 Forsaken in the books and only 8 in the TV series, so it remains to be seen which ones will make an appearance, but they are all after the Emond's Field Five, especially Rand. Lanfear's final line could not be more apt: "Light help you, Rand al'Thor."

