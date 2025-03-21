It was between Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, and her fellow sister of the Blue Ajah, Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike), that the Pattern weaved the threads that might ultimately save the world in The Wheel of Time. Together, both women hatch a plan to find the Dragon Reborn before the Dark One, trapped in Shayol Ghul, is able to. Journeying to the Two Rivers, Moiraine discovered Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his group of friends, and the preparation for the Last Battle has since begun in earnest. As it is with everyone involved in this high-stakes adventure, maintaining ever-evolving relationships is key, and Okonedo discusses two of her character's most vital White Tower relationships and how fans view them.

“My kids say, ‘Oh my God, people love that relationship,’ so I hear it from them. It was just so lovely to hear about that,” Okonedo revealed to Screen Rant regarding the relationship between Siuan and Moiraine, “because when you’re doing something, you have no idea how it’s coming across … I ended up doing this show because of Roz. We’re together because we really like each other, and to have that come through in the show is brilliant.” Prime Video's The Wheel of Time is based on the novel series of the same name written by Robert Jordan. And in the books, Siuan and Moiraine's relationship was equally vital as it is on the show.

Siuan's Met Her Match