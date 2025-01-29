The Wheel of Time turns again this #WOTWednesday to reveal a new look at Tanchico, the bustling coastal city of Tarabon, ahead of the Season 3 premiere on March 13. In the new images, exclusively revealed by Nerdist, Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn), Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins) are all disguised in traditional Tanchican attire as the characters navigate the dense city. Tanchico was once a center of wealth and is considered one of the oldest cities in The Wheel of Time, with many structures believed to have been constructed during the fabled Age of Legends.

The four new images reveal stalls lining the packed streets, as well as a large statue of a woman cradling an infant. According to Nerdist, many of the Tanchico scenes for The Wheel of Time Season 3 were filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, which may look familiar to fans of another show — as the beach and docks locations were also used for the Starz pirate drama Black Sails.

Which 'Wheel of Time' Books Are Being Adapted for Season 3?

Close

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, per showrunner Rafe Judkins, adapted the second book in Robert Jordan's series, The Great Hunt, as well as elements from the third book, The Dragon Reborn. Judkins has also confirmed that Season 3 will adapt Book 4, The Shadow Rising, as well as parts of Book 5, The Fires of Heaven. The coastal city of Tanchico is just one of the new locations that The Wheel of Time will introduce in its third season. We already know, based on new images released last week, as well as the trailer that dropped at CCXP, that Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), and many other characters will be heading to the Aiel Waste.

The Season 2 finale left off with most of the Two Rivers gang reuniting in the city of Falme shortly before Rand was proclaimed the Dragon Reborn, yet based on what we can glean from these new images, the group will likely have to split up in Season 3. Noticeably absent from these new Tanchico photos are Rand and Moiraine, Moiraine's Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), each of whom have their own roles to play as the Last Battle looms. We've already seen evidence that Rand will be sword-training with Lan, as he continues to grapple with being the fulfillment of the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on March 13 on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates as #WOTWednesdays continues. You can catch up on the last two seasons of the Wheel of Time now on Prime Video.