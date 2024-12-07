Knowing only one can live is a tough burden to bear. That's the predicament Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred faces in the trailer for The Wheel of Time Season 3 unveiled today at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. When things last left off at the end of Season 2, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) was officially proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn, in part thanks to Moiraine's display of power; the dragon she makes out of fire in the final episode of Season 2, "What Was Meant To Be," fulfills the prophecy. As we enter Season 3, the trailer, narrated by Moiraine, explains that, in every future, the Aes Sedai sees only herself or Rand making it out of things alive. The poster for Season 3, also unveiled earlier this week, depicts Rand carrying a weakened Moiraine across the Aiel Waste, which we also see close-up shots of in the trailer.

The last season, according to showrunner Rafe Judkins, followed the second book in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, The Great Hunt, while also using elements from The Dragon Reborn (book three). Previously, Judkins also confirmed that the upcoming third season will adapt the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, as well as elements from Book 5, The Fires of Heaven.

"In Every Future Where I Live, Rand Dies"

It seems just as Moiraine regained her access to the One Power, the only way forward for Rand as the Dragon Reborn is for her to die. That doesn't mean we won't see her use her abilities; in the trailer, one scene depicts weaves surrounding the Aes Sedai in the sands. As the trailer continues, it teases scenarios where Rand dies as well as ones where Moiraine dies. Later, Moiraine makes a confession in the dark to someone who seems to be her Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney) about what she's been seeing. After their bond was repaired at the end of Season 2, with possibly one of the best lines — "The only reason I was able to say that you're not my equal is that I've known one thing to be true since the first day we met. You have always been my better." — Moiraine going to Lan with what she's seeing seems like the only logical thing.

The rest of the trailer promises more action, blood, and dalliances, with yes, you saw it correctly, another liplock between Moiraine and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo). It seems that, even after their schism at the end of last season, the two are on decisively better ground. Yet peace isn't likely a forever option; the Season 3 trailer also confirms the lingering presence of Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), one of the Forsaken who has her own long-standing ties to Rand and may be willing to maintain them by any means necessary.

Earlier this year, Judkins teased that “The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television," and there's no telling which parts of those first 15 minutes is included in the trailer. Judkins also said at the time that "it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold.”

The Wheel of Time returns March 13, 2025 on Prime Video. You can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 now on the streamer. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your changes have been saved The Wheel of Time Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

