Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ Adds Sophie Okonedo and ‘GoT’ Alum Kae Alexander

The cast for Amazon’s The Wheel of Time TV series continues to grow, with a fresh wave of casting announcements emerging less than a week after the casting news of five series regulars. The forthcoming Wheel of Time series is adapted from the Robert Jordan fantasy series, which begins with the 1984 novel The Eye of the World. What was meant to be a six-volume series quickly expanded in later years. Sadly, Jordan died while working on the 12th and final book in 2007, with author Brian Sanderson using the late novelist’s notes to craft a three-volume finale.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. We follow Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful Aes Sedai, an all-female organization. Upon arrival in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Needless to say, there is plenty of story to be told when it comes to The Wheel of Time and plenty of characters that populate this epic story.

Joining the previously announced cast list is Sophie Okonedo, perhaps the most widely-recognized name in this new casting wave. Her past credits include Aeon Flux, Hotel Rwanda, and After Earth. Additionally, we’ll soon see Okonedo alongside a star-studded cast in Death on the Nile, set for release in October. Okonedo will play legendary Siuan Sanche, the former Amyrlin Seat, a.k.a. leader of the Aes Sedai.

“Her blue eyes brooked no nonsense, and her firm jaw spoke of the determination of the youngest woman ever to be chosen Amyrlin Seat.” Please welcome Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/jm1Cap59J1 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

In addition to Okonedo, Amazon announced Kae Alexander, Clare Perkins (Secrets & Lies), Peter Franzen (HBO’s Vikings), and Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) will also be joining the cast. Alexander will play Min, a woman with the ability to see a person’s aura and get visions of their future. Alexander is best known for her role on Game of Thrones as Leaf, the leader of the Children of the Forest.

The Wheel of Time TV series is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. You can check out the rest of the new casting announcement below, including Kae Alexander's.

No one has been able to “match her power in almost six hundred years,” according to descriptions. Please welcome Clare Perkins as Kerene, along with Peter Franzen as her Warder, Stepin. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/QEQCweDiEz — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020