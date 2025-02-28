In 2021, Prime Video premiered the first season of The Wheel of Time, the streamer's adaptation of Robert Jordan's 14-book fantasy series. Now headed into its third season, which premieres on the streamer on March 13, the show has since adapted the first three novels, with Season 3 adapting the fourth novel, The Shadow Rising. With ten more novels of Jordan's work to work through, it is pertinent to ask the question. How many seasons will it take to bring The Wheel of Time to a satisfactory conclusion? Showrunner Rafe Judkins has offered some exciting hints.

Season 3 will see Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn, heading into the Aiel Waste, with the purpose of discovering his roots. Given the chronology of events being adapted, it represents a departure of sorts, one which the show's creative minds have deemed necessary. Setting that aside, there remain a ton of stories to tell, and arcs to explore and speaking in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Judkins revealed how many seasons might be sufficient. "I can see versions of the show that are six or seven seasons, but part of what makes the series great is the length," Judkins explains. "It's one of the reasons people read it and it stands alone in that sense. But I'm always realistic. I’m sure everyone will be happy if they’re like, ‘Oh, can you just do a satisfying ending in season 4 because we don’t make shows that long anymore.'”

One of the challenges adaptations face often lies between maintaining creativity and being true to the storyline. In some cases, a new, inspired take to close out the series, could dent the show's legacy in the eyes of viewers as seen with Game of Thrones. In Judkins case, the showrunner seems determined to tie up the story the way Jordan does. However, he is realistic that he might not get the chance. He adds:

"The truth is, the property doesn't lend itself well to that. My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end and give you Jordan's ending because it's so powerful. It really does stick the landing. If we don't, my job is to make sure we're telling a great story up to that point."

