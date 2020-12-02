A new teaser from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show The Wheel of Time reveals the introduction of a very special weapon. The Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan's uber-popular fantasy book series comes from creator Rafe Judkins and stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. New teases from The Wheel of Time series have been popping up over the past year, giving fans a closer look at the epic adventure that awaits. Among those intriguing teases was a video released on the show's official Twitter account in October teasing the sound of The Wheel of Time.

Wednesday afternoon saw the release of yet another new teaser video. This time, the video featured a sword bearing the all-important heron mark. In the world of The Wheel of Time, a sword with the heron mark (via Wheel of Time wiki) is a sign it was made by a blademaster. In a subsequent tweet, the Wheel of Time Twitter account shared a line from the books, spoken by Tam al'Thor, a blademaster and adoptive father of Rand al'Thor, one of the show's main characters. The line ("'I got it a long time ago,' Tam said, 'a long way from here.'") teases the beginning of Rand's adventure as his father tells him about the special sword.

Following the release of the teaser, Judkins hopped on Twitter to answer questions about his adaptation of Jordan's novels for Amazon. Among the most interesting revelations Judkins offered up was an explanation about the narrative structure of Season 1 of The Wheel of Time, writing, "We're approaching this as an adaptation of the entire series, not just each book individually, so hopefully Season 1 will feel more like the entire book series of Wheel of Time than it does like Eye of the World [the first of 14 books in the series]," and went on to tease that Moiraine will not have a key tool in the show: "With that in mind -- no Moiraine staff. Let chaos ensue, ha."

The Wheel of Time is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2021. Check out the new teaser clip below. For more, find out what's coming to Prime Video in December.

