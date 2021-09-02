Amazon has finally released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan. The show has been teased several times already leading up to the most recent trailer drop, with mere seconds of footage revealing fan-favorite characters like Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred and Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran, but this is the first time we're getting to see the scope of this new show set to air this November 19.

The first trailer, which was fittingly teased by Pike yesterday, begins with a voiceover from Moiraine reading a quote that should be instantly familiar to Wheel of Time fans. We see the unsuspecting protagonists of the story growing up in the village of Edmond’s Field, who have no idea their lives are about to change — or that there are dark forces who are just as eager to get their hands on them. Personally, I was more than delighted by the sequence we get towards the very end, with Moiraine and Lan fighting together as Aes Sedai and Warder. So far, it looks like Amazon is building out the world of The Wheel of Time in a big way, and I for one can't wait to see more.

In addition to Pike and Henney, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, which began production in July. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

