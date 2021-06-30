In a new teaser, Amazon has revealed the logo for the fantasy series The Wheel of Time starring Rosamund Pike. Rafe Judkins is serving as showrunner, who was also a writer and producer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove, and Chuck. The new logo is a silver, metallic snake that spirals into itself, coiled. It looks incredibly impressive, and seems like the sigil of a great House in Game of Thrones.

The Wheel of Time is based on the high fantasy novels of the same name by Robert Jordan, which has over 14 books in its series — so Judkins will have plenty of material to draw from over the course of the show. The series follows Rand al'Thor, who leads a small and humble life in a small town called the Two Rivers. There is danger lurking, however, in the potential of attacks from the Dark One, an evil entity that wants to destroy everything. A sorceress by the name of Moiraine takes Rand and his friends away from their home, as she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero who is prophesized to either save or destroy the world. Pike has been naturally cast as Moiraine, joined by a band of newcomers like Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, and Joshua Stradowski, who will play Rand and his friends.

The first season is comprised of only six episodes, but Amazon already greenlit a second season ahead of its premiere back in May. Even though a release date has not yet been announced, Amazon is clearly already betting on the series being successful. They are continuing to slowly hype up its premiere, as we've only received a small amount of footage from teasers, and we haven't even seen a full trailer yet. These teasers have started all the way back in December 2020, so we're bound for a full-length trailer shortly.

Amazon is smart to double down on the series, as high fantasy shows are all the rage right now. Every streaming service is attempting to solidify their own as they continue to attract large numbers of viewers. Netflix is certainly doing the most, though, with their highly anticipated second season of The Witcher, as well as the success of the first season of Shadow and Bone. HBO is hoping to continue the Game of Thrones fandom with several spin-off series, including House of the Dragon, which is currently in production.

The Wheel of Time will premiere sometime in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the official logo reveal video below:

