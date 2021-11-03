The first three episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' debut on November 19th.

A new clip from the much anticipated Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time has just been released. In a tweet made earlier today, the FANologyPV Twitter account dropped an exclusive minute-long clip teasing the series.

The clip features Moiraine Damodred, played by Rosamund Pike, dressing in a candlelit room, adorning herself with jewels and the spare dagger as she speaks about the Dragon, an entity responsible for the ruin of the world who has just recently been reborn. It is not known who the reborn Dragon is, or where they are, but Moiraine will seek them out in this sure-to-be epic fantasy series.

The upcoming Wheel of Time series is based on a book series of the same name, written by the late Robert Jordan. Though Jordan died before the series was completed, long-time fan and famous fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson concluded the series, which spans 13 books. Pike plays the leader of a group of women who are able to use magic as they pursue the reborn Dragon in hopes of saving the world.

Pike is joined by Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, and others in an expansive cast of characters fighting for opposing forces with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Uta Briesewitz, who has previously worked on HBO's sci-fi epic Westworld, will direct the first two episodes. Though the series has yet to premiere, it has already been renewed for Season 2, which began filming this July. The first 3 episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning November 19, with new episodes premiering Fridays after that. Watch the new teaser for The Wheel of Time below.

