Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time may adapt Robert Jordan's novels, but the series has had to make some changes. For one thing, the sheer number of books allows the story to progress more slowly, while the television series doesn't have that luxury. But even with nearly an unending amount of material, the show has opted to forge its own path in some areas. From changing Mat Cauthon's (Dónal Finn) character progression to adding new romances, the show is unafraid to go its own way, and sometimes it works, but other times, it creates unnecessary confusion. One unfortunate change occurs in Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) story, greatly impacting the character's plot — and not for the better.

At the end of Season 1, Moiraine leaves the Eye of the World believing the Forsaken Ishamael (Fares Fares) has stilled her. The added cliffhanger creates tension for Season 2, but it was unnecessary. Though Moiraine's apparent stilling demonstrated the severity of her purpose as she tried to piece together the mysteries around the world despite her suffering, it is the worst change the series has made to date. Adding plots is not innately bad, but with so much content already established, there should be a reason, and this change had none. Moiraine follows all the same basic beats of her story before the stilling is revealed to be a shielding instead. Worse, once the characters understand the truth, the obstacle is overcome in a matter of moments. This plot addition does a disservice to Moiraine by taking her out of the action for most of the season, in addition to hurting her romance that the series developed further from the books.

What's Different About Moiraine's Journey in 'The Wheel of Time' TV Show?

The fact is, during this part of the book series, Moiraine is mostly searching for answers in ways that don't require her to use the One Power. Learning everything she can about the prophecies of the Dragon Reborn, Moiraine prepares herself to guide Rand (Josha Stradowski) and does her best to earn his trust, even when he is unhappy with her — but, like in the show, she isn't always by his side. After the fight at the Eye of the World, she sends him on a mission to deliver the Horn of Valere, but she does ensure that he is second in command, hoping he will gain experience in leading. Their separation looks different in the show, taking away from Moiraine's goals. In general, Moiraine does the same thing in the show as in the books — just this time without the One Power, or so she thought. After Lan (Daniel Henney) discovers that she has only been shielded, not stilled, Rand is able to break the weave that Ishamael had "tied off" around Moiraine rather easily, making the entire plot amount to nothing besides creating conflict between Moiraine and the few people she's supposed to be able to trust.

Certainly, a season of Moiraine simply studying wouldn't be the most engaging plot, but with the Forsaken at large and mostly unidentified, she could have been doing any number of things on her own this season. Yet, instead, she was mourning the loss of her abilities. Pike is one of the show's most talented performers, so it's understandable that the writers wanted to give Moiraine an emotional story, but the stilling falls flat because it lacks a lasting impact. Though this plot does explain the consequences of stilling, which come into play later, Logain's (Álvaro Morte) story could have explored that, as gentling and stilling are essentially the same. That would free Moiraine to deal with more pressing matters. Overall, the plotline is unnecessary and too easily resolved to matter in the long run.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Takes Moiraine Out of the Action

As one of the show's leads, Moiraine has every right to be a part of the main conflict, but Season 2 removes her from that, taking her to a remote place until she makes it to Cairhien in time to save Rand from Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). Though she hasn't given up in terms of her circumstances, Moiraine is more removed from the main plot for a portion of the season, and when she is attacked, she is essentially useless. The fact is, Moiraine's power should put her in the center of the action, and shielding her shoves her to the periphery even more.

Moiraine is a powerful Aes Sedai, and in a society known for manipulating things in their favor, she is one of the best, yet her choice to let Rand go off on his own is in direct conflict with her capabilities. Though Moiraine briefly tries to guide Rand in Season 1, she accepts it when he rejects her help and simply allows him to depart. This is a shell of the Moiraine in the books, who asserted herself into the situation to teach and influence Rand. With her entire mission centering on preparing Rand for the Last Battle, as she tells Lan, she should have more confidence in her role, but she's been lacking that for most of the season. Portraying Moiraine as a woman with little or even no control over any situation is a disservice to the character and what she is capable of.

Moiraine's Shielding Hurts a Strong Plot Addition to 'The Wheel of Time'

The most lasting change Moiraine's shielding has had is an impact on her relationships. Although she and Lan are likely on the road to reconciliation now that he has discovered the truth, the damage between Moiraine and the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), is done. Though Siuan has been a part of the mission from the beginning, Moiraine has lied to her, hidden her failure in not properly training Rand, and ultimately abandoned her ally. In the books, these two were on the same page, working together to subtly manipulate the Dragon Reborn — but beyond that, the show has already changed this relationship.

Though close friends in the books, Moiraine and Siuan are not in love as they are on-screen. The complexity added to their relationship was a strong change, adding another layer to their secret plans — but with their drastic fight in Season 2, Episode 7, "Daes Dae'mar," even that element is changed, and the subsequent falling out is sure to have repercussions for their plan and relationship. With so few people to rely on, Moiraine has alienated one of her strongest allies and is even unable to make amends by telling Siuan the truth about what really happened to her. Moiraine's fake stilling is the worst change in The Wheel of Time so far not only because the show was able to undo it in the simplest of ways, but because of how it created what could be an impenetrable rift between her and Siuan moving forward.

