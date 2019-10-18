‘Wheelman’ director Jeremy Rush Chooses Next Action Project, From ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Producers

0

Director Jeremy Rush, of Wheelman fame, has his next project lined up. Variety is reporting that Rush will helm the actioner Versus, from Universal. The script comes from Alex Litvak (Three Musketeers) and Michael Finch (American Assassin).

Plot details are being kept close to Universal’s chest at the moment, but another action film from Rush is an enticing notion. Wheelman, a 2017 Netflix original starring a potty-mouthed Frank Grillo (he drops nearly 300 F-bombs in the thrilling performance) as a getaway driver, was a creatively filmed, pulse-pounding flick. The movie traps us inside a car where the stakes seem to spike upward in each of its 82 minutes. Imagine putting Die Hard and Locke in a blender. That’s what Wheelman is. Most impressive about it? The film was Rush’s feature debut.

Versus comes from the husband-wife producing team of David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. They’ve had a pretty good run of late. Leitch directed Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. All three were exec produced by McCormick. Leitch also produced the John Wick films.

If Versus is anything like those romps, we should be in for something special, considering Rush is the man they’ve chosen to take the reins. It’s quite the writer/director/producers partnership of shoot-em-up, blow-em-up, beat-em-up experts joining forces, likely attempting to outdo themselves with this thing.

Here’s hoping Rush and and entire the creative team behind this project conceive something as stylishly unique as Wheelman was. Gimmicks don’t wear out their welcomes if the film works dramatically and tension consistently builds. Keeping it under 90 minutes helps, too.

While you wait, check out Wheelman if you haven’t already. As you may have guessed from the above, we’re rather fond of the film. And if there’s a more ass-kicking fifty-something action star right now than Frank Grillo, we haven’t found him.