The following article contains spoilers for 'When A Stranger Calls' and 'Scream'

The popcorn's popping, the killer's calling and the kids aren't alright. The anonymity of serial killers in horror movies stalking their young victims at night while concealing themselves through telephone calls is a tale as old as time. They're the nightmares that haunt high schoolers' dreams when they turn off the lights after watching classics like Halloween or The Nightmare on Elm Street, two of the most influential slasher films. From there, one of the greatest and most beloved franchises was born, beginning with Wes Craven's Scream. Premiering in 1996, it went on to spawn maybe one too many sequels that are still being released today, but nothing can compare to that first movie, and especially those first fifteen minutes of Scream. Teen idol Drew Barrymore rocks one of the most horrendous bob cuts an actor has ever rocked, she's making popcorn, and she's getting ready to watch a movie. It's the perfect night...until the phone rings. As we approach Scream's December anniversary, It's important to ask, who was the first mainstream monster to call up its prey in film?

The opening scene in Scream is the franchise's most recognizable and acclaimed sequence. An undeniable master of horror, Wes Craven was one of the most influential directors within the genre and lived and breathed scary movies. First making waves with his 1984 classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street with everyone's favorite knife-gloved slasher, Freddy Krueger, haunting teenagers' dreams. Craven was a pop culture fanatic just like any director, and Scream was meant to honor the slasher genre and all the films that came before. One 1970s era of film birthed modern horror and introduced final girls, masked serial killers, haunting music themes, and preyed upon teenagers into the genre. One film in particular stood out to Craven when constructing the opening scene. Without that movie, Scream might never have existed at all. The movie in question that gave Wes Craven his popcorn kettle of an idea to create the iconic, anonymous caller popping off killer one-liners on the phone is, of course, 1979's When A Stranger Calls.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore, Kevin Patrick Walls, David Booth, Carla Hatley, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich Rating R Runtime 111 minutes Genres Horror, Mystery

'When A Stranger Calls' Inspired 'Scream's' Opening Scene

Whispered threats by an anonymous hunter on the phone have become a staple in horror movies. A girl is home alone and the phone rings, which, we know now, is a bad sign. But when did this horror trope take flight? The 1979 film, When A Stranger Calls, influenced a generation of horror filmmakers, and its impact is still seen today in scary movies. The film stars Carol Kane as young babysitter Jill Johnson. The movie wastes no time in sending chills up your spine, as Jill's innocence is disarming while she sits vulnerable and alone in the dark, in a silent home that feels inexplicably off. Babysitting two children who are never introduced and already asleep in bed. Jill hangs out in the living room while the parents are off at dinner. And then, the phone rings. Its shrill tones cut through the silence, and when Jill answers, it's clear she's dealing with a deranged killer. The man at the other end of the line baits Jill with threats and calls relentlessly. He repeatedly asks her to check on the children, and his voice is the stuff of nightmares. Kane gives a commanding performance as she tries to write the calls off as pranks, and she does the main heavy lifting in the slow-burning opening.

With a high-pitched voice that whispers coldly into the phone, the deranged man continuously demands Jill to check on the children, and it gets more terrifying as the audience finds out the calls are coming from inside the house. The opening 20 minutes of When A Stranger Calls is considered one of the scariest openings in movie history, and its influence impacted Craven enough to want to pay homage and arguably owes Scream's success to When a Stranger Calls. Craven's serial killer's main way of hunting his prey is through telephone calls. Craven was so shaken by the scene, that he was inspired to create the very opening scene in Scream. Similarly, Drew Barrymore is home alone, making popcorn as she keeps receiving calls from an unknown man. He taunts her and refuses to reveal his identity, just like in When A Stranger Calls. She’s eventually murdered, and when you pair the two scenes next to each other, their similarities are undeniable.

The Opening Scene in ‘When a Stranger Calls’ Has Made It a Cult-Classic Movie

At the time of its release, When A Stranger Calls was not a major success at the box office and was misunderstood among critics. However, it's still regarded as one of the greatest thrillers of 1979, a great year for scary movies. Viewers and film reviewers alike were so disturbed by its opening scene and the killer's escape from a mental ward after being imprisoned for murdering the two children Jill was babysitting. Seven years later, his escape haunts Jill, who now has children of her own. Private detective John Clifford (Charles Durning) hunts him down before he can endanger citizens and kill again.

Durning is pitch-perfect as a down on his luck, past his glory days cop and his search for redemption presents him with tracking down the demented Curt Duncan (Tony Beckley). Not wearing a mask or exhibiting any magical powers, Beckley is just downright terrifying as a monster living in human skin and is part of what makes the movie so scary. Before his physical body is introduced into the fold, his voice becomes a character in itself, turning its opening scene into a cult classic. It's a chilling execution in horror, and director Fred Walton stumbled upon gold with the duo of Kane and Beckley subtlety battling it out for a lost cause, as the children are already dead upstairs. The shock of the children not being alive at the film's end, Beckley's terrifying voice work, and Kane's off-putting performance as a nervous babysitter provided an unforgettable opening that led die-hard fans to defend the movie as one of the many fantastic 1970s horror films.

‘When a Stranger Calls’ Changed the Horror Genre

When A Stranger Calls undeniably changed the horror genre. It's certainly not the first movie to feature a sadistic killer stalking and murdering its prey, but its dedication to the idea of the phone being used as a weapon caused a butterfly effect leading to Wes Craven honoring it in Scream, which then gave way to countless copycats. He lovingly pays homage to the 1970s horror film while creating something amazing in his own right, and simultaneously winks at Psycho as the main star of the film gets killed within the beginning act of the movie.

If When A Stranger Calls or Scream teaches horror connoisseurs anything, it's that throwing the rule book out within the first few minutes is the key to success. In When A Stranger Calls, it's that the babysitters' determination to protect the children is all in vain because they're already dead. It's a bleak movie that involves truly horrifying circumstances for children, which is partly why audiences couldn't stomach it. In that same way, it's that beloved movie star Drew Barrymore doesn't survive the first 10 minutes of Scream as the killer's first victim. Craven paid tribute to one of the greatest horror openings of all time, and it's high time people became aware of the cult-classic gem. When A Stranger Calls is a slow-burning, disturbing psychological thriller that is waiting to be watched in the dark, so a light can be shown on the film that inspired one of horror's biggest franchises, and most infamous serial killers. Make sure the doors are locked, and a light is left on when you watch this one.

