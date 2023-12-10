The Big Picture Urban legends and horror movies often overlap, with films like Candyman and The Blair Witch Project drawing inspiration from urban legends.

The urban legend of "The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs" serves as the chilling opening scene in When a Stranger Calls and is based on a tragic true story from 1950.

The true story involves the murder of Janett Christman, a 13-year-old babysitter who was stalked and killed inside a dark house while watching over a young boy. The killer was never found.

Urban legends and horror movies go hand in hand, whether they are real-life tales or completely made up. Films like Candyman, The Hitcher, The Ring, The Mothman Prophecies, and The Blair Witch Project all play into urban legends. Heck, there's a horror franchise called Urban Legend. Sometimes, more than one film will use the same urban legend as the backdrops for their plots. 1974's Black Christmas and 1979's When a Stranger Calls both dig into the urban legend involving strange calls coming from a killer already inside the house, which they both use to great effect. This urban legend, particularly for When a Stranger Calls, is based on more than just passed-down fiction. When a Stranger Calls' frightening first scene is based on a tragic true story about a babysitter stalked by a killer inside a dark house at night in the spring of 1950.

The Urban Legend of "The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs"

There have been many creepy urban legends told like ghost stories among friends over the decades. You're probably familiar with many of them, like "Bloody Mary," where if you turn out the lights and say "Bloody Mary" into a mirror three times, a woman will appear behind you. "The Hook" tells the tale of a couple parked in a remote area, only to hear scraping against their car door. When they get home, they find the hook hand of a serial killer on their door handle. "The Killer in the Backseat" has a woman in her car being followed by another car at night. They keep flashing their headlights at her and scared for her life, she rushes for help to a gas station, where the car pulls up to warn the woman about the killer he saw in her backseat. "The Roommate" is about a college student who goes back to her room at night, and not wanting to wake her roommate, leaves the lights off. When she gets up the next day, she finds her friend murdered in her bed, and written in blood on the mirror the words "Aren't you glad you didn't turn on the light?"

Another popular urban legend is "The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs." In this story, one perfect for young teenagers starting to experience independence from their parents for the first time, a young teenage girl is babysitting two young children at night. As she sits alone in the living room doing her homework, the kids upstairs asleep, she starts receiving phone calls from a laughing man saying, "Have you checked the children?" After repeated calls, the scared girl calls the police. The cops put a tracer on her phone, and after the creepy man calls again, the cops call back and tell the girl "the calls are coming from inside the house." The babysitter is told to leave the house immediately, and when the police arrive they find both kids stabbed to death upstairs.

Sound familiar? The urban legend is the first scene of 1979's When a Stranger Calls. But before it was the plot of a movie, the urban legend, which began in the 1960s, was formed from real life. The scariest horror movies have roots in real life, and sadly, there was nothing more real than the 1950 murder of teenage babysitter Janett Christman.

13-Year-Old Babysitter Janett Christman Was Murdered in 1950

The true story of Janett Christman's death is at once unnerving and heartbreaking. It was March 18, 1950, in Columbia, Missouri, when Janett, an eighth grader, showed up at the home of the Romack family on a cold night. She was there to babysit a little boy named Gregory, who was already asleep in his bed. The parents were going to play cards with friends, a rare night out for the pregnant mother, Anne. It would be an easy night, but the patriarch of the family, Ed Romack, still wanted to keep Janett and his son safe, so he told her to turn the porch light on and be careful if anyone knocked at the door, and even showed her where the shotgun was kept.

At 10:35 pm, the Columbia police department received a call from a frightened voice yelling, "Please, come quick!" Before the police could get any information from the caller, the line went dead. As it was late at night, no one was on the board for the phone company, so no calls could be traced. Without knowing who was calling and from where, the police were helpless to do anything.

Exactly three hours later, at 1:35 am, the Romacks returned home and found their window blinds open and the front porch light on. Someone had come to the door while they were away. Though the front and back doors were locked, a window on the side of the house had been broken into. The parents of young Gregory went inside and found Janett dead on their living room floor in a pool of blood. She had fought valiantly for her life but was sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a cord. The parents rushed to the room of their child and found him safe and sound, asleep in his bed, unaware of the horrors that had played out on the other side of his door. Janett's killer was never found.

While this event is not exactly like the urban legend it created, as there were no prank calls that anyone was aware of, and the babysitter was killed instead of the child, it created the basis for a story that would haunt millions. It would also lead to a plethora of babysitter-themed horror movies, from Halloween in 1978 to When a Stranger Calls a year later in 1979.

'When a Stranger Calls' and 'Black Christmas' Are Both Based on the Same Urban Legend

Now, the trope of "the calls are coming from inside house" was not done first by When a Stranger Calls, even if it's the most well-known. Five years earlier, in Bob Clark's Black Christmas, the location of the unseen killer Billy, who has been stalking a college sorority and killing those inside while making calls from upstairs, is revealed by the police to our final girl, Jess (Olivia Hussey). While Billy never asks Jess to "check the children," and Jess is not a babysitter, it's easy to see how the movie was born from that urban legend.

In 1979, Fred Walton's When a Stranger Calls took the urban legend and followed it exactly, not in the finale, but in a terrifying first scene with Carol Kane as the babysitter, one that is arguably the greatest opening to a movie in horror history. Before it was a feature film, however, it started off as a short film called "The Sitter", which followed only that opening scene and nothing after. In an interview about the feature film, Walton described how the short came to be. Writer Steve Feke, who would pen both the short and the feature, went to Walton and told him about "this newspaper article that he claims he had read about an incident that had taken place about this babysitter, and this house, and these phone calls. I convinced we should do the story he just told me as a short."

How 'When a Stranger Calls' Used a True Story to Craft a Terrifying Film

Though the video interview shows a Columbia, Missouri newspaper headline about Janett Christman's murder, ironically, Feke and Walton were getting the facts wrong, as they too had been sucked into the urban legend which had erased the true story. In a 2021 interview with SciFiNow, Walton expanded on the film's origins, saying Feke told him he read about the story as happening outside of Los Angeles in 1972. That confused Walton after telling a friend about the short, who told him that they'd heard that story back when they were a kid. Another person came up to him and told him that the real-life incident had happened in her hometown of Long Island. "So I guess there were variations of it that had occurred or the story had been around for a while, it had already achieved the status of something of an urban legend even though that term was not in use at the time," Walton said.

When a Stranger Calls went on to become one of the most well-known horror films ever made, spawning a 1993 sequel, When a Stranger Calls Back, and a 2006 reboot, along with helping to inspire Scream in 1996. While these fictional stories is frightening, nothing is more horrifying than the fact that a child was killed while watching over another, and the person who did it walked away into the night, never to be caught.

When a Stranger Calls is available to stream for free on Tubi.

