Netflix is about to launch an update for iOS users that incorporates Netflix Games into Apple mobile devices. The release follows the same update that was made available for Android devices last week. Both developments were expected ever since the streamer announced back in September that it was testing the gaming section in devices across selected European countries.

Starting this week, iOS users will be able to play Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooting Hoops, all five of which have also been made available on Android devices. The games section will be featured on the home screen of the Netflix app, and all subscribers can play the games for free. Netflix Gaming Development VP Mike Verdu has already stated that they don’t intend to add an extra fee nor include in-app purchases for its games. Ads will not interrupt your playing experience either.

The games will be downloaded individually on the App Store and then be featured within the Netflix app. Users need only authenticate their Netflix membership in order to play. Much like the majority of Netflix releases, Netflix Games will be made available worldwide and the games are expected to start rolling out this Wednesday.

This is just the beginning of the streaming giant’s plan to venture into the world of mobile games. In late September, the streamer bought developer Night School Studio, the publisher which released popular games like Oxenfree and Afterparty in the indie games scene. The idea is to innovate the user experience and keep bringing in developers to deliver exclusive games designed to every level of player.

Before all that, Netflix had already flirted with offering a gaming experience to subscribers by releasing the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch, in which the viewer could control the main character’s fate via remote control by selecting pre-determined decisions in key points of the story. Since then, Netflix has released a handful of interactive specials.

Should this new chapter for Netflix prove successful, the streaming giant could see its market value increase yet again, and give other streaming platforms a run for their money – literally. The streamer is yet to announce new titles that are being developed for Netflix Games. Check out the announcement tweet below.

