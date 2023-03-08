For the 95th time in history, Hollywood will celebrate the art of filmmaking through the 2023 Academy Awards. More commonly known as The Oscars, many in the entertainment industry consider the prestigious ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be the gold standard of film award shows. Receiving any award that has the Academy's name attached to it is one of the highest honors someone working in the industry can achieve, having the potential to launch a breakout star into a household name. Time and time again, film fans and audiences everywhere tune in to see who will take home that iconic golden statue (as well as any other live high jinks that may ensue).

The upcoming ceremony is certainly a must-watch, with some stiff competition making for what is almost definitely going to be an event to remember. So many films are up for several categories, including the coveted Best Picture prize. Among the expected front-runners are the Daniels' multiverse action spectacle Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical love letter to filmmaking The Fabelmans (2022), the gritty German remake of All Quiet on the Western Front (2022), Todd Field's cancel-culture character study Tár (2022), Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski's cinema-saving blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022), and James Cameron's long-in-the-making sequel Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Other nominees include Sarah Polley's topical drama Women Talking (2022), Ruben Östlund's satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness (2022), Martin McDonaugh's black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), and Baz Luhrmann's ode to the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis (2022). It's a heavyweight line-up that would make even Rocky Balboa blush, and it's one that viewers are quite eager to see.

With the ever-changing landscape of how we as audiences view programming, many may be wondering how and when they can watch this year's Oscars ceremony. Thankfully we here at Collider have you covered, so read below to find out how you can watch the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

What Day and Time Are the 2023 Oscars Airing?

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 12th, 2023, as that's the day the 95th Annual Academy Awards will be officially airing at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET, exclusively on ABC.

Are the 2023 Oscars Airing on Live TV or Streaming Online?

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will be following suit with its previous iterations and be a live premiere on television. That means you'll need either access to cable or some other service that allows for live television programming. Services that provide live television include Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

Most of these services offer a free trial, but the pricing plans for them read as follows:

Hulu Live TV - $69.99 USD per month

YouTube TV - $64.99 USD per month

Fubo TV - Pro: $74.99 USD per month, Elite: $84.99 USD per month, and Premier: $94.99 USD per month

What Channel Are the 2023 Oscars Airing On?

Once again, ABC will be the network home to Hollywood's biggest night. The Disney-owned Network has aired the Academy Awards for several years now, and that isn't expected to change anytime soon. If you have a cable or live television subscription, the 95th Academy Awards can also be watched on ABC's official website as long as you input your existing subscription.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Image via ABC

Speaking of ABC, one of the network's biggest stars will once again be returning to the Dolby Theater for the Academy Awards as host. That person is Jimmy Kimmel, who has quite a bit of experience hosting given he's got one of the biggest late-night talk shows in the country with Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2003-). This marks the third time Kimmel has hosted the Oscars, following his back-to-back filling of the role for the 89th and 90th Annual Academy Awards, the former of which is infamous for the great Best Picture mix-up where La La Land (2016) was announced as the victor in place of the rightful winner, Moonlight (2016). Kimmel's third hosting gig places him just ties him with Steve Martin, Jerry Lewis, and David Niven, for the most times hosting the prestigious award show, just behind Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon.

Jimmy is also more than likely to bring with him a friend to the show with him with his long-time Jimmy Kimmel Live! partner Guillermo Rodriguez continuing the show's tradition of interviewing and supplying tequila to the various stars on the red carpet. It's also more than likely that Kimmel will also take more than a few jabs at his historic arch nemesis, Matt Damon.

Watch the Trailer for the 2023 Oscars:

Perhaps in a way to celebrate Valentine's Day, Jimmy Kimmel starred in the first trailer for the 2023 Oscars through the Jimmy Kimmel Live! official YouTube channel. The trailer opens with a pretty classic running gag for Oscar hosts, that being injecting the host in a spoof or parody of one of the nominees. Here, Kimmel walks into a building with a flight suit, walking through the Oscars Hall of Hosts which contains framed portraits of hosts like Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, and of course, nine-time Academy Awards Ceremony host, Billy Crystal. If the obvious homage to Top Gun: Maverick wasn't already clear, it becomes abundantly obvious when Kimmel stands before Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell, both of whom are reprising their characters of Admiral Simpson and Admiral Bates from the critically acclaimed sequel.

The pair of fictional Air Force admirals inform Kimmel that out of all the many people they've asked to host who said no, Kimmel was the only one left. Though he may not be their first or even eleventh choice, the admirals explain that ABC has asked them to find a host who is both "unflappable and unslappable", a clear nod to the infamous slap that took place at last year's ceremony. The trailer concludes with Kimmel finally getting an endorsement from none other than "Double Admiral" Billy Crystal, who says that he can't host this year because he has a dentist appointment Sunday night.