The full list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in January has been released, and many people will be devastated to know that all of the Twilight movies are among those titles making their departure. The Twilight Saga is probably the most iconic love story between a vampire and a human, and it is devastating that we will no longer be able to stream it.

All five of the Twilight movies joined Netflix on July 16, 2021, and they will not even make it a year on the site. According to What’s on Netflix, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 will all be leaving Netflix on January 16, 2022, meaning you have less than a month to soak up as much Twilight as you possibly can.

When Twilight first came to Netflix, there were numerous trending topics regarding Twilight on Twitter, as several fans couldn’t stop discussing how much these movies meant to them. Therefore, it is not surprising that many Netflix watchers get extremely frustrated when their favorite titles, such as Twilight, get taken off, especially when movies that nobody will ever watch are always lurking. However, let’s not get too disappointed — as it's possible we could see the Twilight Saga return to Netflix, or possibly some other streaming service in the near future. As for now, fans will have to rely on VOD services, or buy a physical copy, just in case. When it comes to the love between a vampire and a woman, you can never be too careful!

The Twilight collection is available to stream on Netflix until January 16, so don’t forget to make the most of it and watch them several times over before their unfortunate departure.

