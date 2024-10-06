Mamie Laverock is back and thriving! The When Calls The Heart star reunited with fellow cast members last month at Hallmark's Hearties Family Reunion event. Laverock had been recovering from a nasty fall from a five-story balcony back in May 2024. Laverock recently posted a picture of herself alongside her co-stars on Facebook on the event’s red carpet. The Hallmark actress who plays Rosaleen Sullivan on the show was beaming at the event. Laverock expressed in the caption how she truly appreciates returning to the "warm light" of the When Calls The Heart reunion. Her hopeful words included but weren't limited to:

“At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold.”

Laverock had a tragic accident on May 26, 2024, when she fell five stories from a hospital balcony walkway. This occurred while she was being escorted out of a secure unit, following an earlier hospitalization for an undisclosed medical emergency for which she had spent two weeks in intensive care. The fall unfortunately resulted in life-threatening injuries, which led to multiple surgeries for her. Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, regularly updated her progress on a GoFundMe page they had set up. The fund was closed on July 18, 2024, and featured a sweet message thanking those who contributed to helping Laverock recover.

Melissa Gilbert Will Guest Star in ‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is all set to appear on When Calls The Heart Season 12. The news was first shared at the show’s annual Hearties Family Reunion fan event in Vancouver, Canada, on September 14, 2024, as well as on the Hallmark Channel on the same day.

Gilbert is slated to appear in two episodes in the upcoming season and will play the role of Georgie McGill, who “shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.” During a panel discussion that took place at the Hearties Family Reunion event, executive producer Michael Landon Jr. and Gilbert revealed that the opportunity arose through the former, who had connected with the latter at the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion and Festival in early 2024.

Hallmark Channel’s longest-running original series' next installment, When Calls the Heart Season 12, is all set to drop in 2025, exclusively revealed by ET on May 10, 2024. The new season is intended to follow more stories in Hope Valley as it continues to explore themes about family, community, and romance, moving further into the 1920s.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 will be released in 2025. The exact release date is not yet unveiled. In the meantime, you can stream previous seasons of the show on Hallmark+.

