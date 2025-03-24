The week has begun with the best news for Hearties as the beloved When Calls the Heart will return with another season. The Hallmark series ended its twelfth season only yesterday, Sunday, March 23, and was immediately renewed for Season 13, which was also confirmed on the network’s Instagram page. Having premiered on January 5, 2025, When Calls the Heart Season 12 ended with Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack leaving Hope Valley for Cape Fullerton, which has a new insulin lab and appears to be the best place for Little Jack to get the care he needs.

Speaking of Hallmark’s Instagram announcement, series star Erin Krakow is seen sharing the amazing renewal news while the video shows when to expect its arrival. When Calls the Heart Season 13 premieres in 2026 and will stream the next day on Hallmark+; however, no precise release date has been unveiled for now. Acknowledging the Hearties for their utmost devotion to the acclaimed production, which contributed to its success and continuous renewals, Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement:

“Hearties are far more than a fan base — they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley. It is an honor to tell stories of hope, resilience, humor, and romance that continue to resonate with millions of viewers for twelve seasons and beyond.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Returns Next Year

Image via IMDb

Season 13 of When Calls the Heart won’t be the last fans will see of the Western drama, as Hallmark reportedly still has plans for more seasons. While we await further updates about the new chapter, it won't hurt to get familiar with the series —again. Created by Michael Landon Jr. and Brian Bird, When Calls the Heart is based on Janette Oke's book of the same name from her Canadian West series. It debuted on Hallmark in the U.S. on January 11, 2014, and on Super Channel in Canada on April 16 of the same year.

Krakow plays the lead role in the romance series as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton and is joined by an ensemble cast including Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant and Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield. From Season 8, When Calls the Heart has consisted of twelve episodes, which can be expected in Season 13, which arrives next year, but fans will have to stay tuned to Collider for further information about the new installment.