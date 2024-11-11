Next year will see the return of the comfy TV series When Calls the Heart with its highly-anticipated twelfth season. The series last aired on Hallmark Channel in the U.S. on June 23, 2024, with the conclusion of Season 11, and Hearties already can’t wait for the next chapter. Fortunately, Season 12 recently wrapped production, and in a few months, it will premiere, satisfying fans’ curiosity about what’s next for the Hope Valley residents, particularly Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Lucas (Chris McNally), and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton).

Speaking of which, Krakow, who also serves as executive producer of When Calls the Heart, shared a bit with Swooon about what’s in store for her character and her love life, teasing “some real frisky fun.” Fans will recall that Season 11 of the Western show finished off on quite a satisfactory note while still leaving room for more excitement to come. Elizabeth confessed her love for Nathan and finally had that kiss. Mike (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei (Amanda Wong) got married, and Hargraves (David James Lewis) appeared with news about Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack (Daniel Lissing).

Krakow said of the upcoming “huge” season:

“I can just tell you it has been such a roller coaster of a season, and I mean that in the best possible way. I can’t speak for every actor or every character on our show, but I can say that for my character, there has been so much variety: high highs, low lows, some real frisky fun, some comedy, and some serious drama. That’s just scratching the surface. It’s going to be a huge season.”

Elizabeth and Nathan Will Spend More Time Together in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 12

With Elizabeth and Nathan now officially a couple at long last, the duo are about to have a delightful chapter to come filled with “some real romantic moments.” Krakow hinted at this, saying:

“Well, we spend a lot more time together this season, and I think you get to see some real romantic moments between us, as well as some really heartfelt co-parenting in this blended family. Those scenes are some of my favorites. They’re really special this season.”

In other When Calls the Heart news, earlier in May, the series was renewed for Season 12, to consist of 12 episodes. Production was scheduled to begin in July, with the chapter continuing with themes about family, community, and romance as it moves further into the 1920s. Later in the fall, Melissa Gilbert was announced as a new addition to When Calls the Heart Season 12, guest starring in a two-episode arc. She will appear in the role of Georgie McGill, who shares a surprising past with one special and yet-to-be-revealed Hope Valley resident.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 debuts in January 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the new season.