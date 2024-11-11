Hallmark's acclaimed rom-drama When Calls the Heart, is set to return to your screens very soon, and yes, New Year is coming early. Hallmark Channel has announced that When Calls the Heart will return for Season 12, just after we ring in the new year. The coming season is set to premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Season 12 will continue the adventures in Hope Valley and the Hallmark Channel has released a teaser ahead of its return. As shown in the new teaser, Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, will be part of the coming season's cast. Gilbert, whose casting was announced in September, will appear in the role of Georgie McGill, who “shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.” Hers will be a guest star appearance that will run over a two-episode period.

'When Calls the Heart' Season 12 Is About Family, Community and Romance

Season 12 of When Calls the Heart, per the Halmark Channel, will “continue with themes about family, community, and of course romance as we move further into the 1920s,” and consist of 12 episodes. “When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, said in a statement. “Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

When Calls the Heart is based on a book series penned by Janette Oke. The Hallmark Channel series is co-created by Michael Landon, Jr. and Brian Bird. Besides Gilbert, the returning cast for the coming season of When Calls the Heart includes Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield, Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost, and Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan.

More Romance Incoming for Elizabeth and Nathan

The show's last installment ranks as the most-watched entertainment cable series year-to-date among households, with the season ending with Krakow's Elizabeth and McGarry's Grant finally sharing confessing their love for each other. Speaking to Swooon regarding what she describes as "a huge season,” the Santa Tell Me star teased an exciting new chapter for both Nathan and Elizabeth, saying:

“Well, we spend a lot more time together this season, and I think you get to see some real romantic moments between us, as well as some really heartfelt co-parenting in this blended family. Those scenes are some of my favorites. They’re really special this season.”

When Calls the Heart is available to stream on Hallmark+ in the U.S. Season 12 returns to Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025.

