As fans prep for the return of Hallmark's acclaimed rom-drama When Calls the Heart, an exciting update has come to light regarding the future of the series’ spinoff When Hope Calls. TVLine can confirm that When Hope Calls has finally been renewed for a second season, nearly three years after its last episode aired. Created by Alfonso H. Moreno, the Western series debuted in August 2019 with ten episodes that ran until October of the same year. After Season 1, When Hope Calls moved to Great American Family in 2021 for a pair of Christmas episodes that premiered on December 18, 2021.

With the new season of When Hope Calls comes a couple of changes, especially for the cast. Marshall Williams and Neil Crone, who recurred in Season 1 as handyman Sam and hotel manager Ronnie, respectively, are not included in Season 2’s cast list. Neither is Lori Loughlin, who returned as When Calls the Heart's Abigail Stanton in 2021’s Christmas episodes. Furthermore, Season 2 will have eight episodes, two less than the previous installment.

For those unfamiliar with When Hope Calls, the series initially followed sisters Lillian Walsh, Morgan Kohan (Sullivan's Crossing) and Grace Bennett, Jocelyn Hudon (Chicago Fire) to the town of Brookfield in 1916, and according to the official logline, it “centered on the town’s orphanage and its residents who meet tremendous challenges while creating a hopeful, faith-filled community on the cusp of change in the frontier town.” Later on, in the Season 1 finale, Grace left for London, and when the Christmas episodes came about, she did not return. Lillian then revealed that her sister had made a home for herself in the UK.

'When Hope Calls' Season 2 Features New Characters

Production on When Hope Calls Season 2 will commence later this month with no premiere date announced yet; however, a January 2025 debut seems to be the aim. Even with no date to look forward to, fans can have an idea of what’s to come in the new season thanks to Great American Family’s recent teaser.

The opening episodes of Season 2 will “pay homage to the romance” between Lillian and Gabriel, but “new characters are introduced that are seminal to the orphanage and children, the sprawling farms and ranch lands, and to the town of Brookfield.” These new characters include Nora, played by Cindy Busby (Cedar Cove); Michael, portrayed by Christopher Russell (UnREAL); and Wyatt, played by Nick Bateman (A Christmas Miracle With Daisy). They’ll be joined by Kohan (Lillian), Ryan-James Hatanaka (Gabriel), Wendy Crewson (Tess) and Hanneke Talbot (Maggie).

When Hope Calls Season 2 has no release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more details. You can catch up on Season 1 of When Hope Calls on Hallmark+.

