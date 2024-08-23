Hallmark is reuniting two of their beloved stars, popularly known for their onscreen appearance in When Calls the Heart, for a spanking new mystery film set to arrive today. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, who have starred in the channel’s romance series Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter and Leland Coulter respectively, will appear in Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement, an exciting project that’s very much different from the acclaimed When Calls the Heart.

According to Hallmark, Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement follows advice columnist Nelly who must work with Detective Michael to help her childhood friend, Dahlia. When Dahlia’s boyfriend is found dead, Nelly and Detective Michael have to find the killer and prove that prime suspect Dahlia is not guilty. Speaking with TV Insider, the dynamic duo touched on their roles in this new movie, giving fans an insight into what to expect.

Smith shared, "I wanted something physically different for this character [Detective Michael] because I didn’t want to look like Lee, so he’s a little scruffier. You can see the wrinkles in his face a little bit more. He’s got a leather jacket. It’s a very different look." Hutton added, "Rosemary always has that kind of performance vibe, of like very grand [and] taking up space. Nelly sort of does, too, but in a completely different way. She’s quite quirky. She almost perceives [herself] to be bumbly, but she actually has things totally under control."

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith Will Have A Different Relationship In This New Hallmark Mystery

While fans are used to seeing Hutton and Smith as a Hope Valley power couple with a dynamic relationship in When Calls the Heart, they won’t exactly be that way in Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement. Hutton shed more light on Nelly and Detective Michael’s relationship, saying, "Nelly is a bit like a bulldozer slash whirlwind. She knows everybody. I think his character almost doesn’t know what to make of her at first because she kind of just comes in and stirs everything up and takes over, and then she leaves. He’s a bit like, 'What just happened? Who is this?'"

Meanwhile, it appears that the When Calls the Heart costars have “been trying for years” to collaborate on another project beyond the prominent Hallmark drama series. Fortunately, their wishes got granted in good time, as Smith divulged: "When they actually called, we were taken aback. We thought that ship had sailed." Hutton then added, "I think it was meant to be because this one feels like the perfect fit for us. When we first read the script, Kavan phoned me and said, ‘So this is a slam dunk for us.'"

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement will premiere on Friday, August 23. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.