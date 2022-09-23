Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.In a galaxy far, far away that keeps expanding in no particular chronological order, it can be hard to keep up with the setting of new content. Especially when the world has its own way of measuring time, which isn't easily translated to the real world. But Disney is always sure to release the necessary information. Andor centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character familiar to fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Just a recognizable character can help to place the series into the overall timeline, in this case, it is not the only thing. In the opening scene of this new addition to the Star Wars universe, a title card appears to tell the audience it is the year 5 BBY. Of course, understanding what that means is another matter entirely. But it's easy to see how things fall into the timeline once you learn the system.

What Is BBY?

In order to understand the date, it is important to know the meaning of the BBY abbreviation. It stands for "before the Battle of Yavin." Dates in the Star Wars universe are measured in relation to this event. So every date will be followed by either BBY or ABY (after the Battle of Yavin). This is the center of the timeline for two reasons. One: it was a defining moment for the world of Star Wars. And two: all fans are aware of it, whether they realize it or not.

The Battle of Yavin takes place during the original Star Wars film, Star Wars: A New Hope. It is sometimes called by the more descriptive name, the Battle of the Death Star. The battle ends in victory for the rebels when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) destroys the Death Star. The name Yavin comes from the location of the battle which occurred in a system of the same name. The Rebel base where the heroes took off from was on a moon called Yavin 4, so there are many reasons why Yavin would be the chosen name.

Andor takes place five years before these events, which gives the general timeframe between the original trilogy and the prequels. Honestly, even just that much is a significant help. But these days, plenty of Star Wars content takes place in that time, so when is Andor in relation to that?

When Does Andor Take Place Relative to Rogue One?

Obviously, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the most directly related to the new show, as they share a leading man. The events of Rogue One take place in 0 BBY so Andor begins five years before Cassian's first introduction to the universe. Cassian has a lot to do before he becomes the passionate rebel from Rogue One and this series is set to show that journey. With a second season of the show already confirmed, it is unclear how much time the Andor series will cover, but it will be within the five-year window before Rogue One.

Notably, 5 BBY is also the last time Rogue One's Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) sees Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) before Rogue One. Their relationship sets Rogue One into motion, uniting Jyn and Cassian. Saw Gerrera is featured in the Andor trailer, but don't expect Jyn to appear with him as they have fallen out.

When Do the Other Events of Star Wars Take Place

If you're looking at relevance to other shows, it is important to realize that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the last Star Wars series released on Disney+, is four years before Andor, in the year 9 BBY. The series follows Ewan McGregor's character through the galaxy on a rescue mission. Though it is unlikely for the two series to connect, as Kenobi must stay isolated, it does show how powerful the Empire is in the years surrounding Andor.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is another Star Wars story floating around this timeframe. The year is somewhat ambiguous, but judging by Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) age, Solo should be around 10 BBY. Slightly more removed from Andor than Obi-Wan Kenobi but still fairly close. Again, neither the events nor the characters are likely to overlap, but it provides context for the larger world of Andor and the environment Cassian has grown up in.

Andor runs concurrently with the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Somewhere in the far reaches of the galaxy, the young thief, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), is joining the crew of the ghost at the same time Cassian joins the rebellion. This connection also serves to help understand where the rebellion is at the time of Andor. As seen in Star Wars: Rebels, the rebellion is in its infancy. Fourteen years since the rise of the Empire, the rebels are still learning to work together and become an organized movement, but they are progressing. Though they are small, they are not far away from a time when they will pose a viable threat to the Empire. Andor will more than likely, give more history to the beginning of the rebellion as the series continues. This means more familiar faces. Like Saw Gerrera, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) will appear in the series as well as other leaders of the rebellion.

When Are Cassian Andor's Flashbacks Set?

The first three episodes of Andor, include flashbacks to Cassian's childhood. The date is not given directly but given what is known about Cassian, it isn't difficult to guess the timeframe. Cassian is supposed to be 26 in Rogue One, making him 21 in Andor. Based on the appearance of young Cassian, or Kassa (Antonio Viña), he is about 11, meaning the flashbacks take place ten years before the main series. This puts the flashbacks in roughly 15 BBY, though Cassian's age may have been changed for the series, as the details given in Rogue One do not seem to line up entirely.

With only three episodes released, there is still little to go on, so Andor creator, Tony Gilroy may reveal more in the series. Until then, fans will just have to wait for another episode to be released on Disney+.