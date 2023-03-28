In the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, the timeline has grown complex. As various shows and films fill in different parts of the timeline, fitting them all together can be confusing. There have been many discussions of the difference between chronological and release order for films, but television shows make it a much more overwhelming prospect. While some need extensive context to figure out, others can be determined based on the ages of the characters that appear. Yet The Bad Batch is quite possibly the easiest piece of Star Wars content to place as the show is so closely related to The Clone Wars that it alleviates some of that issue. It is the direct sequel to The Clone Wars, in the time period as well as the subject matter. The first few minutes overlap with The Clone Wars and Star Wars Episode III: The Revenge of the Sith. This connection gives a good idea of where The Bad Batch would be on a timeline of the universe, but that is only a generalization relying on the surrounding content. And, as the show ventures into galactic politics more than ever before, it seems like now is the time to unpack what is happening in the galaxy at the time of The Bad Batch.

For an exact date, The Bad Batch begins in 19 BBY. BBY stands for "before the Battle of Yavin," which is the identifying event for labeling dates in the Star Wars universe. Things are either BBY, like The Bad Batch, or ABY (after the Battle of Yavin), like The Mandalorian. The system is simple enough, but the timeline can be confusing without understanding the Battle of Yavin itself. Luckily, that is an event every fan should be aware of, even if they don't realize it. This battle takes place on screen in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, though the name may through people off. It is best remembered for the iconic moment when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) destroys the Death Star. The battle occurs in the system of Yavin, hence the name. Knowing The Bad Batch is exactly 19 years before the Rebel Alliance destroys the Death Star puts things in perspective. For one thing, it indicates that The Bad Batch happens right around the same time as Luke and Leia's (Carrie Fisher) birth. It also shows how long people have to go before there is any victory against the Empire. But that doesn't mean they aren't fighting back.

RELATED: Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2

What Happens Before 'The Bad Batch'?

Image via Disney+



The opening sequence of The Bad Batch makes placing where the show belongs relative to other content pretty simple. The events of the show's first scene in Season 1 overlap with the end of The Clone Wars series and The Revenge of the Sith. All three of these stories offer a different view of Order 66. When Palpatine activates the clone trooper's inhibitor chip, forcing them to turn on the Jedi, who are almost all killed, allowing the Empire to take over. Where the films show the betrayal from the point of view of the Jedi who survived, The Clone Wars focuses on the clones who lose their own volition at the moment. The Bad Batch shows a third option, clones whose inhibitor chip doesn't work, and they must figure out what's going on in the chaos. Unlike the others, Order 66 is the beginning of The Bad Batch, not the end. Showing this event through the eyes of the Bad Batch characters not only gives a new perspective on the tragedy but also solidly places the chronology of the story. The prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars story give the immediate context for The Bad Batch. Understanding the connection between these stories is important for the context of the world.

What Era is 'The Bad Batch' In?

Image via Disney+

Order 66 occurred in 19 BBY, and the show continues without significant time jumps. Even when it begins Season 2, the year is the same. Yet Order 66 is a turning point for the fictional world. While The Clone Wars and The Revenge of the Sith take place during the Republic era, The Bad Batch is set during the era of Imperial control. Filling in the timeframe immediately following the rise of the Empire, the show is unique. Unlike most stories in this timeframe, The Bad Batch happens before the famous Rebel Alliance can form. Only small pockets of people fight the Empire, and with the Empire at the height of its power, they have little hope. While The Bad Batch depicts Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and Omega (Michelle Ang) defying the Empire themselves, it also shows how difficult that is. They spend much of their time on the run, from one desperate situation to another. As the Empire gains control, The Bad Batch shows how ruthless and unforgiving it is, only further proving the need for the Rebellion.

What Happens After 'The Bad Batch'?

Image via Disney

While the majority of Star Wars content takes place after the show, it's important to think about the immediate sequels. The closest thing in the timeline is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is set around 10 BBY. With nine years between the two stories, they are unlikely to connect, but it does show the trajectory that the Empire is destined for. The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series is a similar situation. It occurs in 9 BBY, and though The Bad Batch isn't going to introduce Kenobi any time soon, the show does explore the Empire's complete control over the galaxy. More directly related as far as content is Andor and Star Wars Rebels. These shows focus on the early days of the Rebel Alliance, but they don't happen until 5 BBY. With 14 years before that story, there doesn't seem to be much hope for the Bad Batch, but both Rebels and Andor make it clear that people have been fighting the Empire for a while, just not in any unified attack. Captain Rex, Echo, and the clones already fighting back are certainly part of the early groups to fight the Empire, but how they connect to the Rebel Alliance remains to be seen.