New titles available in the sale include 'Beasts of No Nation," 'Love & Basketball,' and soon, Criterion's first slate of 4K releases.

Attention all cinephiles, the bi-annual Barnes and Noble 50% off Criterion sale is finally upon us! Running from October 29th to November 29th, all Criterion Blu-rays and DVDs will be 50% off at Barnes & Noble stores and their online website. The Barnes & Noble sale is a customer-favorite sales event that leads right into the holidays. Perfect timing to pick up a gift for a fellow movie lover or add a few favorites to your collection.

The Criterion Collection is an American home-video distribution company that redistributes and restores films ranging from foreign-language art house films to contemporary greats. Their mission statement is as follows: “The Criterion Collection is dedicated to gathering the greatest films from around the world and publishing them in editions of the highest technical quality, with supplemental features that enhance the appreciation of the art of film."

There is a great line-up of films just released that are available for this year's sale including Ratcatcher, The Incredible Shrinking Man, Onibaba, Beasts of No Nation, and Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films. After much speculation Criterion has finally begun their line of 4K Blu-rays, which will also be included in the sale. Films such as Citizen Kane (which was Criterion's first release on LaserDisc), Menace II Society, Mullholand Dr., and Uncut Gems.

If you are interested in watching films included in The Criterion Collection but do not wish to invest in physical media there are a few streaming options for you to consider. In 2019 Criterion launched The Criterion Channel, a streaming platform dedicated to their ever-growing catalog of films. Alternatively, HBO Max also has a select number of Criterion films available to stream.

Check out the title available at the Barnes and Noble Criterion sale here. The sale runs from October 29 to November 29.

