For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.

In a new interview with Cinema Blend, the film's producer and Marvel Studios’ VP Nate Moore addressed the question. While he “couldn’t tell” exactly where the movie fits in the MCU timeline in terms of years, he could explain where it “sits with the other movies” chronologically. He revealed, “This movie clearly happens after [Spider-Man] No Way Home and Eternals. I think it probably happens potentially concurrent with Thor [Love and Thunder]. New Asgard does exist in… our film. And almost concurrent with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February.”

While Black Widow was set in the past, and Eternals happened post-blip, it was No Way Home that changed the MCU for good by cracking open the multiverse. The following movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly happened after the events of WandaVison and after the web-slinger’s adventures as Doctor Strange's spell going wrong finds a mention in the movie. The exact timeline for Love and Thunder was vague but now we can safely say it is taking place at the same time as Wakanda Forever, which per Moore is almost concurrent with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given Moore’s comments, we’d have to believe that Wakanda Forever sits right between Thor: Love and Thunder and Quantumania.

Image via Marvel

Quantumania itself is a byproduct of events of the Loki series, that sees the titular character coming from an alternate MCU timeline. The series featured Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, who died at the end of the series. Quantaumania will see him return as another variant, Kang the Conqueror. While Phase 4 has been all about grief and loss, Wakanda Forever will deal with it in a greater capacity by being an ode to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The movie premieres on November 11.