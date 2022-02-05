Before The Mandalorian Season 2, the last time we saw Boba Fett was in Return of the Jedi back in 1983. Boba Fett, despite his complete lack of lines in the original trilogy, had become quite a popular character. Nevertheless, he still met an inglorious end in the Sarlacc Pit, or so we thought. During season 2 of The Mandalorian, we learn that he had survived, and now Disney is providing us with a complete backstory on how he got here. Most of us were just left with one question, how long has Boba been missing?

When The Book of Boba Fett was released we saw a good bit of information on what happened to Boba when he was in the Sarlacc Pit and how he got out. Unfortunately, the majority of this information was released in the form of flashbacks. These flashbacks make it hard to tell when things are happening, or how they interact with the rest of the Star Wars universe. Thankfully this article will make the timeline clear and explain the order of events.

Related:'Book of Boba Fett' Sound Editor Explains How They Pulled Off THAT Character's Voice

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Universe measures its timeline around the Battle of Yavin, or in movie terms Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV). For context, Return of the Jedi is set in 5 ABY or five years after the Battle of Yavin. During Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett would be 36 years old, and that would make him 41 years old during The Book of Boba Fett. Thanks to Boba Fett’s natural aging he is still 41 years old, even though Temuera Morrison, who plays him, is 61 years old. Boba Fett does appear to be much older but being stuck in the acid of the Sarlacc Pit and in the beating double suns of Tatooine would age anyone really quickly. Boba did spend a significant time on the sands with some Sand People, as The Book of Boba Fett comes shortly after The Mandalorian Season 2.

When Din Djarin takes Moff Gideon prisoner in Season 2, it is 9 ABY, and The Book of Boba Fett is set only a short time after the capture of Moff Gideon. Din Djarin's fight with Fennec Shand was also during 9 ABY, so we know that by the time of 9 ABY, Boba is no longer with the Sand People when he saves Fennec.

There are a few possible scenarios that happen during these missing four years. We know that Boba Fett spent a significant time with the Sand People, but it is completely possible that he also spent a significant period of time alone after what happened to them. It is also possible that his time with the Sand People ended at almost the same time as Fennec’s fight with Din Djarin. During The Book of Boba Fett, we see the flashes from Din’s fight with Fennec, and Boba slowly riding his Bantha towards Fennec. Once again we do not get a clear timestamp for when this is, but the order of the flashbacks suggests that Boba has been on his own at least a short time after the tragedy that befell the Sand People.

Related:10 Reasons Why Fans Want the Stories of 'Star Wars: Visions' Made Into A Full Series

Image via Disney+

One of the key storylines we see during The Book of Boba Fett is focused on the Sand People and how they were treated by those who would trek across the Dune Seas. In terms of timelines, we see some Pykes traveling across the Dune Sea, which is reminiscent of The Clone Wars and Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective. Maul founded the Shadow Collective in 20 BBY, roughly 30 years before the events of The Book of Boba Fett. We have seen the Pyke and Crimson Dawn organizations still running in a number of comics and during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was set six years after The Revenge of the Sith and roughly in 12 BBY. Clearly, these organizations are continuing to function, despite Maul's untimely demise in 2 BBY.

All of this information gives us a pretty clear insight into some players outside Tatooine, but the Sand People and the Jawas have been on Tatooine much longer. We have seen Tatooine in projects such as Star Wars: The Old Republic, and in some High Republic era timelines as well. Every time we encounter Star Wars it seems that the Sand People and Jawa are ancient, but how ancient are they? We do get some details into just how ancient they are from the interaction that Boba has with them, and some idea of just how long it has been since there wasn’t sand but water on Tatooine.

Related:'The Book of Boba Fett': New Character Posters Bring Back a Familiar Mandalorian and Friends

Image via Disney+

In the legends material comic Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, we do get some specific dates on just how long it has been since there has been water. We see that the planet was a lush jungle with massive oceans around 26,000 years ago. Boba’s interactions with the Tuskens seem to support these theories, but the language barrier prevents us from receiving any specific dates. Either way, it is clear that the Sand People have been here for thousands of years. They even know where some of Tatooine's secrets are still hidden among the sands.

In many senses, The Book of Boba Fett is just as much about the history of Tatooine and its people as it is about Boba himself. Boba has a lot of interactions with some native people, animals, and forces of Tatooine. These actions continue to make Tatooine an important historic icon of Star Wars, and a planet whose natives never seem to fade away. While we can be fairly certain of the overall timeline, as Boba never specifically states how long he was out in the desert all we have is inferences from the flashbacks. These flashbacks primarily use information from other narratives to give us a sense of time, and those benchmarks make it clear that the events of The Book of Boba Fett happen a short 4 years after Boba falls into the Sarlacc Pit, and rejoin Boba in the present day just after the fall of Moff Gideon's Imperials remnant.

Based on all that information, here's a brief breakdown of the Star Wars timeline that you can use to understand the stories in The Book of Boba Fett:

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi - 5 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – Flashbacks - 5-9 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 1 – 9 AB

The Book of Boba Fett - A Few More Flashbacks - 9 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 2 – 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett - Even More Flashbacks - 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett - Present-Day Stories - 9 ABY

The Mandalorian Season 3 – 9-10 ABY

'The Book of Boba Fett's Darksaber, Explained: Where Did the Mandalorian Weapon Come From? What happens when you turn a Mandalorian into a Jedi?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email