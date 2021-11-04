The third and final season of 'Dickinson' comes a little early.

It's finally here. Apple TV+'s third and final season of the historical comedy Dickinson will be releasing the first three episodes a few hours early on November 4th at 9 PM ET. The acclaimed series starring Hailee Steinfeld as the titular poet will then be releasing the rest of the season on a week-by-week basis, running all the way through the end of December.

Season Three will pick up where Season Two left off, with Emily and Sue (Ella Hunt) fully committing to their relationship with one another, despite the fact that Sue is married to Emily's brother, Austin (Adrian Blake Enscoe). Additionally, Emily had decided to go full steam ahead on her poetry, instead of pursuing fame. Meanwhile, Sue grappled with a secret miscarriage, while processing some rather complicated feelings that arose when initially entering into marriage with Austin on the conditions that children would never be in their future.

Dickinson gives Emily Dickinson's era a modern approach in tone and sensibility. The series puts the viewer in Emily's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family, all from the perspective of the soon-to-be-famous writer who doesn't fit into her own time and space. The series has been celebrated by fans and critics, even earning it the prestigious Peabody Award in 2019.

Apple TV+ has only officially released the titles of the first three episodes that are premiering tonight, with the first episode entitled "Hope is the Thing with Feathers," episode two titled "It Feels a Shame to be Alive," and the third episode called "The Soul Has Bandaged Moments."

Dickinson boasts an impressive cast this season with Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live) as Sylvia Plath, Billy Eichner (The Lion King) as Walt Whitman, Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, and Zosia Mamet (Girls) returning as Louisa May Alcott.

The first three episodes of Dickinson Season Three will premiere on November 4 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, with new episodes premiering on Fridays on Apple TV+.

