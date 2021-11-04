Dune has already become one of the biggest success stories of 2021. While box office has been uncertain in the post-COVID era, Dune has already amassed $300 million worldwide and nearly $60 million domestically. Considering the film’s $165 million budget, Dune needed to land a stellar opening, but thankfully fans and critics have responded positively and ensured that the story will continue. The second part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel will be unveiled when Dune: Part Two hits theaters on October 20, 2023.

Dune’s success faced many early questions due to its simultaneous availability on streaming. Last December, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar made the unprecedented decision to release the entire Warner Brothers 2021 slate of releases in theaters and on the newly launched HBO Max streaming service the same day. Major blockbuster titles like In the Heights, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, and The Suicide Squad were made available to HBO Max subscribers at home for their first month of theatrical release. The remaining 2021 films King Richard and The Matrix Resurrections will also be available day-and-date.

Warner Media is dropping this strategy in 2022. Next year’s Warner Brothers films, including The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before they’re available on HBO Max.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Dune': What Is "The Voice"?

The decision was very controversial within the industry. Christopher Nolan famously lambasted Warner Media for not informing filmmakers ahead of the announcement, and called HBO Max the “worst streaming service.” Nolan subsequently ended his long-standing relationship with Warner Brothers and adopted a new deal with Universal where the theatrical exclusivity of his future projects was ensured.

Nolan’s preference towards movie theaters is shared by Villeneuve. He expressed similar sentiments in the aftermath of the announcement, and told audiences at Dune’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival that “movies need to be experienced first in theaters.” Villeneuve is getting his wish for the sequel, as Dune: Part Two will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before it appears on any streaming services.

HBO Max has not announced any official viewership numbers, but estimates report that Dune is outperforming leading titles like Zack Snyder's Justice League. The analyst firm Samba TV estimates that over 1.9 million households streamed Dune during its first weekend of release.

Image via Warner Bros.

However, Dune fans will still be able to watch (or re-watch) the film on HBO Max until November 22, 2021. It is expected that the film will return to the platform at some point in the middle of next year, as other Warner Brothers titles like Godzilla vs. Kong, In the Heights, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It returned to the service a few months after they were initially removed.

For non-HBO Max subscribers, a firm release date has not been announced for when Dune will be available to purchase or rent on VOD. Generally, films adopt a 90-day window, so it's likely that Dune will hit VOD sometime in January.

KEEP READING: 'Dune' Explained: Why Did the Emperor Betray Duke Leto?

New ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Trailer Looks at the Umbrella Corporation’s Experiments Get up close and personal with Umbrella's ghastly ghouls.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email