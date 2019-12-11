Now’s Your Last Chance to Watch ‘Friends’ on Netflix; Here’s What Else Is Leaving January 2020

The day is upon us, the end is nigh. After so many years of re-binging the beloved sitcom show, Friends is officially leaving Netflix at the end of December. That means this is your last chance for a re-watch before Friends makes the jump to its new home on HBO Max, which doesn’t launch until May 2020.
Friends is the big-ticket item here, but that’s not all that’s leaving the streaming service in the new year. In terms of TV, the only other last call for multi-season titles are all four seasons of IFC’s Maron, which leaves the service mid-way through January, and all three seasons of Spartacus, as well as the mini-series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, which leave at the end of the month.
In the realm of films, there are a lot more gems to put on your watchlist before they’re gone, including The Fighter, Short Term 12, American Psycho, Panic Room, and Revolutionary Road. Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January below, and of course, with each new month, Netflix is also always adding a whole host of new titles, to click here for our guide to all the new movies and TV Shows new on Netflix in January 2020.
Leaving 12/31/19
Friends Seasons 1-10
Leaving 1/11/20
Becoming Jane
Leaving 1/12/20
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4
Leaving 1/15/20
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Leaving 1/17/20
Short Term 12
Leaving 1/31/20
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland