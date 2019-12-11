Now’s Your Last Chance to Watch ‘Friends’ on Netflix; Here’s What Else Is Leaving January 2020

0

The day is upon us, the end is nigh. After so many years of re-binging the beloved sitcom show, Friends is officially leaving Netflix at the end of December. That means this is your last chance for a re-watch before Friends makes the jump to its new home on HBO Max, which doesn’t launch until May 2020.

Friends is the big-ticket item here, but that’s not all that’s leaving the streaming service in the new year. In terms of TV, the only other last call for multi-season titles are all four seasons of IFC’s Maron, which leaves the service mid-way through January, and all three seasons of Spartacus, as well as the mini-series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, which leave at the end of the month.

In the realm of films, there are a lot more gems to put on your watchlist before they’re gone, including The Fighter, Short Term 12, American Psycho, Panic Room, and Revolutionary Road. Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January below, and of course, with each new month, Netflix is also always adding a whole host of new titles, to click here for our guide to all the new movies and TV Shows new on Netflix in January 2020.

Leaving 12/31/19

Friends Seasons 1-10

Leaving 1/11/20

Becoming Jane

Leaving 1/12/20

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving 1/15/20

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving 1/17/20

Short Term 12

Leaving 1/31/20

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland