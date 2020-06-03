This Is When ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Will Resume Filming, According to Simon Pegg

Plans to resume filming on Mission: Impossible 7 have been made, according to franchise star Simon Pegg. The actor recently revealed what the Mission: Impossible team have in mind for returning to work after production was halted earlier this year amidst growing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Speaking with Variety while promoting his new movie, Inheritance, Pegg confirmed Mission: Impossible 7 would resume shooting in September. Production on the seventh M:I feature was taking place in the UK at the time the hiatus was put in place, so it’s possible filming will begin in the UK but Pegg didn’t confirm. What he did manage to confirm was filming would begin with shooting outdoor scenes first. As he told Variety, “That will begin with the outdoor stuff. That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place.”

Pegg also told Variety that new health measures would definitely be installed to keep everyone on set safe. After joking action scenes would be filmed five feet apart, Pegg said in all seriousness, “People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly.”

Backing up Pegg’s comments on production resuming in September was Mission: Impossible 7 first assistant director Tommy Gormley, who confirmed in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, “We hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to. We hope to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio,” and went on to add he was confident the Mission: Impossible team could work with Paramounts September 2020 to April/May 2021 shooting schedule.

